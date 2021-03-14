Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Europe 2021-03-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: It is observed that Greece has become a haven for the members of the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on March 12.

Hami Aksoy responded to a question in a written statement and said FETÖ propaganda was made public in an online event held in Greece.

“It is a grave development that broadcasting the video message of the FETÖ ringleader [Fetullah Gülen] making terrorist propaganda, which could not be explained by freedom of press and expression,” Aksoy stressed.

“It is observed that Greece has become a safe haven for FETÖ members. FETÖ members can roam freely in this country, and so-called NGOs affiliated with FETÖ can carry out aid activities for fugitive FETÖ members in Greece,” Aksoy said.

He said the YPG/PKK and DHKP-C terror organizations also continue activities in Greece.

Underlining that FETÖ is a putschist international terror organization, he said FETÖ is a threat to countries where it carries out activities.

“Turkey expects cooperation from all countries in the fight against this criminal organization,” he said.

He urged Greece to meet Turkey’s demands for the return of FETÖ members, freeze assets, prevent making its propaganda, financing and recruitment activities and end activities of terror organizations in Greece.

Gülen sent a video message to an online promotional event in Athens for a book written about him.

“Greece is a sister country,” Gülen said. “Thanks to this brotherhood, we remember them with gratitude and appreciation. [What Greece did] will be written on the glorious pages of history with gold and silver.”

The book, Fethullah Gülen: A Life of Service, was written by U.S. historian Jon Pahl and translated into Greek by Papazisis Publishers in Greece.

FETÖ and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Thousands of FETÖ members fled to Greece after the coup attempt.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s... more»

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $60k for first time ever

Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 (€50 195) mark for the first time in its history on Saturday with... more»

‘Largest investigation in American history’: 100+ people to be charged in storming of US Capitol, court filings say

At least another hundred people connected to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol are expected... more»

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Sri Lanka’s government says it will ban the wearing of the burqa and close more than 1,000... more»

Curbs on inbound flights to Pakistan extended amid rise in coronavirus cases

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday notified the extension of curbs imposed on inbound... more»

Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA: It is observed that Greece has become a haven for the members of the FETÖ, the group... more»

AJK premier asks Kashmiris to reject Pak-India bilateral talks

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday asked the... more»

Myanmar coup: The ‘battle tactics’ used in crackdowns on protests

On a busy street in Yangon, police are escorting a man as gunfire crackles in the... more»

UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians

The UN Security Council urged on Friday an “immediate end” to attacks on civilians in... more»

EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

A proposal to introduce so-called “vaccine passports”, to be put forward on March 17th... more»

Search

Back to Top