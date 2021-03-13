Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians
UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians

UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians

International 2021-03-13, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The UN Security Council urged on Friday an “immediate end” to attacks on civilians in Afghanistan amid an escalating number that has targeted key members of the country’s society and government.

Judiciary officials, human rights advocates, journalists, and health and humanitarian aid workers have been mercilessly killed in targeted attacks across the country.

The UN’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan suggests 3,035 civilians were killed and 5,785 injured in 2020, with a significant rise in targeted assassinations since talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September.

The Security Council decried the “heinous attacks,” noting the dramatic increase since the talks began while urging the parties to commit to “confidence-building measures, including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith.”

The perpetrators, the council said, must be brought “to justice,” and noted that targeted killing of civilians “may constitute war crimes.”

“The members of the Security Council recalled that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians,” it said in a statement.

“A sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan,” it added.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Myanmar coup: The ‘battle tactics’ used in crackdowns on protests

On a busy street in Yangon, police are escorting a man as gunfire crackles in the... more»

UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians

The UN Security Council urged on Friday an “immediate end” to attacks on civilians in... more»

EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

A proposal to introduce so-called “vaccine passports”, to be put forward on March 17th... more»

Austrian chancellor suspects ‘secret contracts’ signed at ‘vaccine bazaar’ behind unequal jab distribution in EU

Covid-19 jabs are being distributed unevenly between EU member states, Austrian Chancellor... more»

Pakistan: ‘Great joke with democracy’; Opposition vows to challenge Senate chairman election result

Members of the opposition on Friday blasted the result of the Senate chairman election which saw... more»

China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates

China’s parliament voted on March 11 for sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral... more»

Eye on China, Biden holds first summit with Japan, India, Australia

US President Joe Biden on Friday holds the first-ever four-way summit with the leaders of... more»

Activists protest illegal occupation of Christians’ houses in Sanghar by ‘land mafia’

Rights activists on Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC)... more»

France eases travel for UK and six other countries

France is to ease restrictions on travel to and from seven countries outside the EU, including the... more»

India may block China’s Huawei over security fears: Officials

India is likely to block its mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by China’s Huawei... more»

Search

Back to Top