Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations
EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

Europe 2021-03-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A proposal to introduce so-called “vaccine passports”, to be put forward on March 17th to aid free movement within the bloc, will only be valid with EMA-approved vaccinations.

Why? Because the vaccinations from unapproved companies will not be covered by the EU liability clause and quality control.

Ylva Johansson, commissioner for internal affairs confirmed the details on Friday evening after an EU source had told Euronews hours earlier.

The source reported that EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders made it clear that member states were free to get their citizens vaccinated by other products, but they would not be allocated a licensed travel certificate unless their jab had been from an approved company, of which there are currently four. Pfizer/BioNtech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson.

The duration of the digital green certificate should be limited to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU source said, adding that tests and quarantine will continue to be the enablers of free movement. Thus, vaccination does not become a pre-condition for free movement.

The Green Pass certificate will be available in digital and paper-based format.

Reynders indicated Thursday that data protection and possible discrimination remained key concerns for the European Commission working on a proposal for a COVID-19 travel certificate. But Friday’s leak shows that there is a focus on vaccination selection.

Reynders is aiming to fast-track the proposal at the European Parliament, leading to a “binding instrument” for all member states before the summer.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said it would be technically possible to develop a “green pass” within about three months using data indicating whether a person has been vaccinated, tested negative, or is immune after contracting the disease, but that many political issues must first be resolved.

The certificates could help smooth a return to air travel and possibly avoid another disastrous summer holiday season, as the tourism industry and broader economies suffer from restrictions.

Southern European countries dependent on tourism, like Greece, Spain and Portugal, support such a system, but their northern EU partners, like Germany, have reservations over whether such certificates would work.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Myanmar coup: The ‘battle tactics’ used in crackdowns on protests

On a busy street in Yangon, police are escorting a man as gunfire crackles in the... more»

EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

A proposal to introduce so-called “vaccine passports”, to be put forward on March 17th... more»

Austrian chancellor suspects ‘secret contracts’ signed at ‘vaccine bazaar’ behind unequal jab distribution in EU

Covid-19 jabs are being distributed unevenly between EU member states, Austrian Chancellor... more»

Pakistan: ‘Great joke with democracy’; Opposition vows to challenge Senate chairman election result

Members of the opposition on Friday blasted the result of the Senate chairman election which saw... more»

China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates

China’s parliament voted on March 11 for sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral... more»

Eye on China, Biden holds first summit with Japan, India, Australia

US President Joe Biden on Friday holds the first-ever four-way summit with the leaders of... more»

Activists protest illegal occupation of Christians’ houses in Sanghar by ‘land mafia’

Rights activists on Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC)... more»

France eases travel for UK and six other countries

France is to ease restrictions on travel to and from seven countries outside the EU, including the... more»

India may block China’s Huawei over security fears: Officials

India is likely to block its mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by China’s Huawei... more»

Pakistan: PML-N claims ‘state institution’s meddling’ in Senate top slots’ polls

A day before the election for Senate’s top slots, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)... more»

Search

Back to Top