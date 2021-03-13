Voice Of Vienna

AJK premier asks Kashmiris to reject Pak-India bilateral talks

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-03-13, by Comments Off 5
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday asked the Kashmiris to “categorically and unanimously” reject bilateral talks between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue “because any exercise sans their involvement, as primary party to the dispute, will as usual end up in futility”.

Speaking at the 33rd death anniversary function of Kashmiri leader K.H. Khurshid, Mr Haider claimed that he had dedicated his life to the freedom of India-held Kashmir as well as the “identity, integrity, honour and authority” of the liberated territory of the disputed Himalayan region.

Mr Khurshid, a former AJK president, had founded Jammu Kashmir Liberation League party in 1962, which called for recognition of AJK government as a ‘revolutionary provisional successor government’ of the deposed Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir with a free hand to take the freedom movement to its logical end.

“What was his fault?” Mr Haider questioned, and, after reading out a quote of Mr Khurshid from a banner that was displayed at the venue, said: “How could a person who was private secretary to the founder of Pakistan and [later] chief polling agent of his sister for West Pakistan be against Pakistan? But ironically he faced such allegations.”__Dawn.com

