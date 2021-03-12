Pakistan: PML-N claims ‘state institution’s meddling’ in Senate top slots’ polls

A day before the election for Senate’s top slots, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has alleged that its senators are receiving phone calls from “representatives of the state” not to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidates but for the candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have been complaining that they are receiving phone calls,” former prime minister and PML-N senior vice-resident Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders in Islamabad on Thursday.

The stage is set for the contest on the Senate chairman’s slot on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties – the PDM.

Earlier today, PM Imran also nominated PTI member from former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the candidate for the post of deputy chairman.

On Tuesday, the PDM nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as its candidate for the deputy chairman.

Lamenting the alleged pressure being put on the senators of his party to change their loyalties, Abbasi said that the opposition does not want to blame anyone but senators should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem claimed that he received multiple calls on Whatsapp from “unknown callers”.

“I got the first call on March 6, the second on March 7 and the third one on March 9… I picked up the last one. The person who was calling requested that I should not vote for Yousuf Raza Gilani [the PDM’s joint candidate for the Senate chairman post] and instead vote for their candidate,” he said.

Kareem added that he told the caller he is with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and will continue to support the PML-N.

The PML-N senator said after the call, he received notice from the anti-corruption department of an old case to put pressure on him. “They are trying to put pressure on me by reopening old cases but no matter how many cases they reopen, I will continue to support Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also said that he can take the names of those behind the calls but does not want to do so. “We’re not against anyone… we’re only against this mindset and want to run this country as per the Constitution.. if state institutions themselves start to do things against the Constitution then where would one go.”

He said that if this approach continues then the destruction of Pakistan will also continue with it.

On the occasion, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan will only prosper when the “state institution of Pakistan becomes honest”.

Hours before, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also alleged that the party’s senators are being asked to refrain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for Senate chairman.

“Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate,” Maryam said in a Twitter post. “Some of them have recorded the evidence,” she added.

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify as to who was holding such conversations with the party’s members.__Tribune.com