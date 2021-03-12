Activists protest illegal occupation of Christians’ houses in Sanghar by ‘land mafia’

Rights activists on Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the illegal occupation of the houses of Christian community members by the land mafia in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

Carrying placards, the activists of minority rights organisations and some of the affected families chanted slogans against the land mafia and police high-ups.

The demonstration was jointly organised by the Human Rights Youth Organisation Minority Affairs Pakistan, All Pakistan Christian Action Committee, Action Campaign and other groups.

Speaking on the occasion, their representatives Peter James, Noman Peter and others demanded that the Sindh chief minister take notice of the alleged manhandling of the members of the religious minority in the Chak-36 Workshop area in Sanghar under alleged patronage of local police.

They called upon the Sindh inspector general of police to take action against Makli SHO Sub-inspector Muhammad Jumman Khoso who along with his subordinates allegedly trespassed houses of the residents and subjected women and elderly persons to physical torture.

The protestors also flayed the local PPP leaders in Sanghar district for not paying heed to their complaints and not taking any action against the culprits as well as the police officials allegedly involved in the illegal occupation of their houses.__Dawn.com