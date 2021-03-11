Voice Of Vienna

Poland sees record daily COVID-19 cases since November

On Wednesday, Poland reported 17,260 daily coronavirus infections, the largest single-day rise since November.

The country also reported 398 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 45,997, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1.82 million coronavirus cases have been registered in Poland since it reported the first infection in March last year.

It hit the highest daily case toll on Nov. 7 when 27,875 people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Nov. 25, the country saw the record daily fatalities with 674 people losing their lives to the virus.__The Nation

