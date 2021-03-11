Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Pakistan to get Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine by mid-March

Pakistan would receive its first consignment of the Indian-manufactured Oxford AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine by mid-March, reported The Times Now.

The Indian news website reported that Pakistan would get 16 million free doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, from the vaccine alliance GAVI.

Pakistan is expected to get the remaining doses by June.

“Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, helps vaccinate almost half the world’s children against deadly and debilitating infectious disease,” added The Times Now article.

The article further reported that India was supplying the COVID-19 vaccines to 65 countries. While many foreign nations have received the vaccine on a grant basis, others have paid for the vaccine doses.

On March 7 it was reported that the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged 60 and above is to commence from March 10.

“The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March. Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” Head of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said in a tweet.__Tribune.com

Pakistan to get Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine by mid-March

