Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing
Turkey sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing

Turkey sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing

International 2021-03-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A Turkish court on March 9 sentenced five suspects to life in jail over the 2016 murder of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Six other suspects were acquitted while seven others were convicted of membership of an armed terrorist group.

The suspects were accused of links to the 22-year-old gunman, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, who was killed by Turkish special forces shortly after he assassinated Karlov at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French nuclear tests contaminated 110,000 in Pacific, says study

France concealed the true impact of its nuclear tests in the Pacific from the 1960s to the 1990s,... more»

Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in Mastung raid

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department in an operation in Mastung district’s Splinji area... more»

Carles Puigdemont says loss of immunity is ‘political persecution’ and vows to take his case to ECJ

Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont has vowed to take his case to Europe’s... more»

New study finds coronavirus variants will likely evolve, escape current generation of vaccines

A new study examining the efficacy of current generation of vaccines against the UK and South... more»

Turkey sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing

A Turkish court on March 9 sentenced five suspects to life in jail over the 2016 murder of Russian... more»

Off your hijab, let me see your eyes: China diplomat tweets dancing Uyghur woman, upsets Pakistan

New Delhi: China’s Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, Zhang Heqing, sparked... more»

GB Assembly unanimously adopts joint resolution demanding interim provincial status

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution... more»

German MP resigns over face mask purchase scandal

An MP from Angela Merkel’s party has stepped down from Germany’s parliament over a... more»

Carles Puigdemont faces decisive vote on his immunity in the European Parliament

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, faces a moment of truth as the European... more»

Moderate defence budget increase enhances national and global security: spokesman

A moderate increase in the defence budget will better enable the military to safeguard the... more»

Search

Back to Top