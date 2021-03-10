Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in Mastung raid

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department in an operation in Mastung district’s Splinji area killed five terrorists of a banned outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to the CTD spokesperson, during the interrogation of the arrested terrorists by police in the middle of the night, it was found that the terrorists of the banned outfit were planning a major terrorist attack in Quetta.

Responding to the threat alert issued by NACTA, the CTD Quetta team surrounded the house and urged the terrorists to surrender but they opened fire on the forces.

Five terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing.

Among the killed terrorists were two terrorists who had identified the whereabouts of their comrades to the CTD.

Taking advantage of the darkness during the operation, some of terrorists also managed to escape.

According to the spokesperson, the slain terrorists have been identified as Shah Nazar, Arif Marri, Yusuf Marri, Samiullah Pirkani and Jamil Ahmad Pirkani.

“All five belonged to the banned Baloch Liberation Army and were involved in the killing of several innocent people in Balochistan,” officials said.__Tribune.com

