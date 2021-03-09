Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Sheikh Rasheed says terrorists reorganising in Pakistan
Sheikh Rasheed says terrorists reorganising in Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed says terrorists reorganising in Pakistan

International 2021-03-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday warned that terrorists are resurging in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The interior minister’s comments came after he visited the officers who were shot in the capital and were being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The federal minister said that there is no compensation for a person’s life, and lauded the police for their sacrifices to maintain peace in the country.

Rasheed said that the police and the army have played a significant role in repelling terrorists. “Once again, terrorists are organising in the country. Two policemen have been martyred on the same day in the twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi”.

The minister said that the army had killed five terrorists a day ago, adding that the forces would do everything they could to defeat the miscreants.

“Terrorists will be defeated, and an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity will be established in the country,” the federal minister assured.

Speaking about the incident where PTI supporters had charged PML-N leaders, he said their actions were condemnable. “However, leaders should have addressed the presser at the designated spot.”__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

German MP resigns over face mask purchase scandal

An MP from Angela Merkel’s party has stepped down from Germany’s parliament over a... more»

Carles Puigdemont faces decisive vote on his immunity in the European Parliament

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, faces a moment of truth as the European... more»

Moderate defence budget increase enhances national and global security: spokesman

A moderate increase in the defence budget will better enable the military to safeguard the... more»

First Nation asks UN expert to probe systemic racism in Canada

A First Nation in the Canadian province of Quebec is calling on the United Nations Special... more»

Civil society groups urge EU to probe France on Islamophobia

A global coalition of 25 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has asked the European Commission... more»

Sheikh Rasheed says terrorists reorganising in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday warned that terrorists are resurging in... more»

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil... more»

Uighurs: Chinese foreign minister says genocide claims ‘absurd’

China’s foreign minister says allegations his country is carrying out genocide against... more»

Majority of Scots prefer to remain part of UK

The idea to hold a second referendum on Edinburgh’s independence from Britain has been... more»

‘Sticky bombs’: Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Suspecting that ‘sticky bombs’ may have entered the valley, security forces are redrawing... more»

Search

Back to Top