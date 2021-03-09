Voice Of Vienna

GB Assembly unanimously adopts joint resolution demanding interim provincial status

2021-03-09
The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and state institutions grant the region provisional provincial status, and provide it with representation in Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

The resolution was jointly tabled by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan from the PTI, opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate from the PPP, PML-N’s Ghulam Muhammad, MWM member Muhammad Kazim, JUI-F’s Rehmat Khaliq and GB minister Raja Azam Khan.

The resolution stated that a bill to amend the Constitution to declare GB a provisional province of Pakistan should be passed by Parliament without causing any damage to the country’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

This house reiterated that the people of GB will continue their moral and political support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their struggle. The resolution was passed by the house unanimously.

The GB Assembly secretariat also forwarded a copy of the resolution to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said the GB Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding provision of constitutional rights to the region.

Thanking the opposition and the government members, he said: “The demand for constitutional rights is a unanimous demand of the people of GB, not that of an individual/ party. The unity we’ve shown on this issue needs to be repeated again at a federal level.”

Terming the development a “historic day”, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said it was “truly a leap forward”. “Kudoos [sic] to all who made it possible,” he said on Twitter.

In November last year, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had announced that the federal government had decided to elevate the status of GB to a province.

In December, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a 12-member committee to make recommendations in this regard.

Gandapur heads the committee, which also comprises GB Chief Minister Mohammad Khalid Khurshid, the attorney general of Pakistan, federal secretaries for finance, defence, foreign affairs, parliamentary affairs, GB chief secretary, joint secretary of the GB Council and representatives of security agencies.__Dawn.com

