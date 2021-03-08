Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: 4 terrorists killed by security forces during intelligence-based operations; claims ISPR

2021-03-08
Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said in a statement Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the four terrorist commanders — identified as Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) — were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

Per the statement, terrorist commander Abdul Adam Zeb was said to be involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against the security forces, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as well as civilians since 2014.

Adam Zeb was involved in improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and recruiting and organising terrorists in Muhammad Khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.

The statement further said that terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP terrorists. They were said to be responsible for launching attacks on security forces, LEAs security checkpoints, military convoys, IED attacks, and the attack on Ladha Fort in 2007 in South Waziristan.__The News

