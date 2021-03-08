Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria halts injections of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine batch as authorities probe death
Austria halts injections of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine batch as authorities probe death

Austria halts injections of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine batch as authorities probe death

Austria 2021-03-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Austrian health officials have flagged a batch of AstraZeneca as a precaution while probing the death of a nurse who received the vaccine. Authorities say they have yet to find evidence linking the fatality to the drug, however.

The decision was made after one 49-year-old woman who received the jab later died as a result of severe coagulation disorders. In addition, a 35-year-old woman who was administered the vaccine from the same batch developed a pulmonary embolism, an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot, and is currently recovering.

Local media reported that the two women were nurses who worked in Zwettl, a town located in the state of Lower Austria.

Austria’s Federal Office for Safety in Healthcare (BASG) said in a statement that doses from the batch would no longer be distributed or used in vaccinations as a “precautionary measure” as they investigate the cases.

The agency stressed that currently there is no evidence of a “causal relationship” between the incidents and the drug. BASG noted that blood clotting was not a known side effect of the vaccine, but vowed to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

In a statement, AstraZeneca told Austria’s APA news agency that it supported a thorough investigation in order to understand how the “unfortunate” incidents came about. The company noted that all available data has shown its vaccine to be “safe and effective.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Uighurs: Chinese foreign minister says genocide claims ‘absurd’

China’s foreign minister says allegations his country is carrying out genocide against... more»

Majority of Scots prefer to remain part of UK

The idea to hold a second referendum on Edinburgh’s independence from Britain has been... more»

‘Sticky bombs’: Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Suspecting that ‘sticky bombs’ may have entered the valley, security forces are redrawing... more»

Pakistan: NA speaker condemns brawl between PTI supporters, PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday condemned the incident that occurred... more»

Austria halts injections of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine batch as authorities probe death

Austrian health officials have flagged a batch of AstraZeneca as a precaution while probing the... more»

Swiss voters narrowly approve face coverings ban

With large swathes of Europeans wearing masks to fight COVID-19, it seems a bizarre time to hold a... more»

Pakistan: 4 terrorists killed by security forces during intelligence-based operations; claims ISPR

Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate intelligence-based... more»

Air France flight made emergency landing in Bulgaria over disruptive passenger

SOFIA: An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia... more»

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protest

VIENNA: Thousands turned out on Saturday for the latest protest in Vienna against coronavirus... more»

US Senate narrowly passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief legislation

The United States Senate has narrowly passed an amended version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9... more»

Search

Back to Top