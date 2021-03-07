Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / (Pakistan) Govt decides to bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections: PM
(Pakistan) Govt decides to bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections: PM

(Pakistan) Govt decides to bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections: PM

International 2021-03-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has decided to bring electoral reforms to ensure complete transparency in elections.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Saturday after winning the vote of confidence, he said electronic voting machines will be introduced so that nobody could raise fingers on the credibility of the elections and that the results are acceptable to all.

He said it is also our effort that the Overseas Pakistanis also get their right to franchise.

Expressing apprehension over the malpractices in the recently held Senate elections, the Prime Minister asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to get briefing from the agencies as to how much money was used to purchase votes.

He clarified that his concerns on the Senate elections were not aimed at doing away with the independence of Election Commission of Pakistan.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Inmates in Turkish prisons to be allowed to send, receive e-mails

Inmates jailed in Turkish prisons will now be able to send and receive e-mails, according to a new... more»

(Pakistan) Govt decides to bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has decided to bring electoral reforms to ensure... more»

Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with... more»

Saudi Arabia to lift most Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday – state media

Restaurants, shopping centers, and gyms will reopen in Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a major easing of... more»

French government to ‘go all out’ on vaccination amid COVID variants

French Prime Minister Jean Castex promised on Saturday that the government would “go all out... more»

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan clinches vote of confidence after Senate embarrassment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday secured the vote of confidence from the National... more»

Following Kashmir situation very closely: US

WASHINGTON: The United States has assured the international community that it’s following the... more»

UK variant behind up to 90% of cases in parts of Spain

As new COVID-19 infections continued their general decline in Spain on Friday, the Health Ministry... more»

Pakistan: PDM boycotts NA session called for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

A day ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to seek a fresh vote of confidence from the... more»

Girl’s beheading in India spurs calls for ‘honour killings’ law

Police in northern India say they have arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her... more»

Search

Back to Top