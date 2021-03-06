Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan clinches vote of confidence after Senate embarrassment

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan clinches vote of confidence after Senate embarrassment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly after he got 178 votes from the lawmakers.

PM Imran had sought the trust vote after the shocking defeat of PTI candidate for the Senate seat on March 3.

The Opposition parties have boycotted the session asking the government to resign immediately as it has lost the trust of the house.

The resolution reposing confidence in the prime minister was passed with 178 votes.

In his ruling, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said consequently the prime minister has obtained the vote of confidence and commands the majority of the Lower House.

Mohsin Dawar was the only Opposition lawmaker present in the assembly. He removed the banners placed by the government members on the benches.

MQM-P assures PM of full support

Speaking on the floor of the house, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reminded the premier of his promises made with the party and said the allies stood by you and now its time that their recommendations are also reflected in the decisions made by the government.

“Change should not only be your slogan but your intention as well,” he said.

Siddiqui assured the prime minister of his party’s complete support for his agenda of change. “Let’s move towards a welfare state from a security state.”__The News

