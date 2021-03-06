Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Girl’s beheading in India spurs calls for ‘honour killings’ law
Girl’s beheading in India spurs calls for ‘honour killings’ law

Girl’s beheading in India spurs calls for ‘honour killings’ law

International 2021-03-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in northern India say they have arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her severed head to the village police station, a case that spurred calls for a new law against the so-called “honour killings”.

The man told police he had attacked his 17-year-old daughter with an axe on Wednesday in anger over her relationship with a man.

“He said he saw his daughter in a compromising position with a man and he beheaded her in a fit of rage,” Anurag Vats, the police superintendent of Hardoi district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

“He has confessed to his crime,” he said.

Images of the man carrying the girl’s head were shared widely on social media, reigniting demands from women’s campaigners for a specific law against honour killings to help protect potential victims and improve police investigations.

Human rights groups say thousands of women and girls are killed across South Asia and the Middle East each year by family members angered at perceived damage to their “honour”.

Perceived offences can include eloping, fraternising with men or any transgression of conservative values regarding women.

Last month, a woman was burned alive by family members over an interfaith relationship in Uttar Pradesh, local media reported, quoting police officials.

“Daughters in India are seen as a sign of family honour, which results in such crimes,” said Madhu Garg, the vice president of All India Democratic Women Association’s Uttar Pradesh chapter.

“The issue of the right to choice needs immediate attention and a separate law should be made for dealing with honour killing.”

India recorded 24 honour killings in 2019. Two years earlier, Uttar Pradesh registered 14 of the country’s 92 such killings, the government’s crime data shows.

Campaigners say government statistics on honour killing mask the scale of the crime, with women at greater risk than men.

“Almost 70 percent of the victims in honour killings are women, and almost all of them are from the upper caste,” said Arockiya Samy Kathir, the founder of non-profit Evidence, which has for years worked on honour killings in south India.

The Indian government in 2018 asked all states to set up special cells comprising police and welfare officers and a 24-hour helpline to help couples facing harassment or those seeking protection but campaigners say compliance has been poor.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK variant behind up to 90% of cases in parts of Spain

As new COVID-19 infections continued their general decline in Spain on Friday, the Health Ministry... more»

Pakistan: PDM boycotts NA session called for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

A day ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to seek a fresh vote of confidence from the... more»

Girl’s beheading in India spurs calls for ‘honour killings’ law

Police in northern India say they have arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her... more»

Belgium to repatriate children of jihadists held in Syria refugee camp

The Belgian government has said it will repatriate the children of jihadists who are nationals of... more»

German intelligence blocked from spying on right-wing AfD party after designation as ‘suspected’ extremists

The BfV, Germany’s domestic intelligence service, cannot spy on the Alternative for Germany... more»

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan

At least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 have been killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan... more»

China to tighten grip on Hong Kong elections

China’s top law-making body has unveiled plans to ensure only “patriots” can... more»

100 days and 248 deaths later, Indian farmers remain determined

Karnal, Haryana – For nearly two months, Prem Singh, 65, followed a ritual he had unwittingly... more»

EU border agency faces criticism over pushbacks

On Thursday, an EU commissioner said that the bloc’s border agency FRONTEX harmed its reputation... more»

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan says losing power ‘will not make a difference in my life’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s challenges “originate from Senate elections such as... more»

Search

Back to Top