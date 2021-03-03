Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US hits Russian officials & organizations with new blacklist sanctions over Navalny jailing & alleged ‘chemical weapons’ claims
US hits Russian officials & organizations with new blacklist sanctions over Navalny jailing & alleged ‘chemical weapons’ claims

US hits Russian officials & organizations with new blacklist sanctions over Navalny jailing & alleged ‘chemical weapons’ claims

International 2021-03-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and businesses as part of a growing row over the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, President Joe Biden’s administration told reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists during a conference call, a spokesperson said that the new measures had been introduced as part of a coordinated move with the European Union. Brussels also announced a package of penalties on Tuesday against Russian officials it deemed responsible for Navalny’s arrest and for “human rights” abuses during the policing of subsequent protests.

However, while Brussels published the names of four public servants who will now face restrictions, Washington has not yet publicized the list of those it will target.

Likewise, American sanctions are reportedly expected against 14 separate organizations which will face export bans and other sanctions. While nine are Russian businesses, three are based in Germany and one is in Switzerland. The final entity is said to be a state research institute.

Those affected are, Washington says, engaged in “the production of biological and chemical weapons,” as well as “activities that are contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.”

An unnamed official told reporters that “the United States is neither seeking to reset our relations with Russia, nor are we seeking to escalate.”

“We believe that the United States and our partners must be clear and impose costs when Russia’s behavior crosses boundaries that are respected by responsible nations, and we believe there should be guard rails on how these adversarial aspects of our relationship play out,” the spokesperson said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Western measures are “illegitimate and unilateral, of the kind our American colleagues, and the EU members who follow their example, almost always resort to without any reason.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Catalan police arrest 8 in protests for jailed rapper

Catalan police arrested eight people on Tuesday for their role in the protests in support of... more»

Pakistan: Licences of 21 lawyers suspended over attack on IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered suspension of the licences of 21... more»

Poland’s judicial independence will be destroyed unless EU moves faster, says MEP

Brussels needs to speed up its crackdown on Poland to avoid judicial independence being destroyed... more»

US hits Russian officials & organizations with new blacklist sanctions over Navalny jailing & alleged ‘chemical weapons’ claims

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and businesses as part of a growing... more»

Assailants shoot dead three women media workers in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Three female media workers have been mercilessly killed after unknown attackers opened... more»

World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

GENEVA: It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of... more»

European lawmakers urge action against Israel’s ‘de-facto annexation’

JERUSALEM: More than 400 European parliamentarians have urged leaders to use Joe Biden’s new... more»

Heathrow Airport seven-hour queues ‘inhumane’, say passengers

Passengers have complained of queues of up to seven hours long at Heathrow Airport’s border... more»

Aung San Suu Kyi appears in Myanmar court on video

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi has been seen for the first time since she was detained in a... more»

Yemen faces a famine as deadly as Ethiopia’s during the 1980s, says refugee council head

Yemen faces a famine on the scale of Ethiopia’s during the early 1980s that left 1.2 million... more»

Search

Back to Top