Assailants shoot dead three women media workers in Afghanistan

2021-03-03
JALALABAD: Three female media workers have been mercilessly killed after unknown attackers opened fire at them in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday.

According to the deceased women’s employer, Enikass TV, they were killed in two separate attacks. All three worked in the dubbing department of the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar´s provincial hospital, confirmed the toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of political assassinations that has spread panic across Afghanistan and forced many into hiding — with some even fleeing the country.

The killings have increased since peace talks were launched last year between the warring Afghan government and the Taliban — the latest attempt to end decades of conflict.__The News

