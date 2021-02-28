Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says
US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says

US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says

International 2021-02-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The recent US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria has shown that Washington is seeking to “revive” terrorism in the region and support now-shattered Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), a senior Iranian official has said.

The airstrike on militias stationed on Syria’s border with Iraq commissioned by US President Joe Biden earlier this week, was harshly criticized by the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani on Saturday.

“America’s recent action strengthens and expands the activities of the terrorist Daesh [IS] in the region,” Shamkhani stated as he met visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. It is the second visit of the Iraqi diplomat to the neighboring country this month.

The attack on anti-terrorist resistance forces is the beginning of a new round of organized terrorism,” the official added, promising to “confront the US plan to revive terrorism in the region.” Shamkhani did not elaborate on how exactly Tehran is planning to do that.

The airstrikes on the Syrian side of the Iraqi-Syrian border took place in the Deir-ez-Zor province on Thursday night. The attack targeted encampments of Iranian-backed paramilitary groups stationed there. While no official figures have emerged, they reportedly killed at least one and injured four more militiamen.

The attack was apparently not intended to cause massive damage to the militias. Asked about the goal of the hit, and what message it sends to Iran, Biden said it was merely a warning.

“You can’t act with impunity. Be careful,” Biden told reporters.

The attack has been denounced by the Syrian government as an act of open aggression against the country.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the US aggression against its sovereignty,” Syria’s Foreign Ministry has said, calling the strikes an act of “cowardly aggression” and a “flagrant violation of the rules of international law and [the] UN Charter.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ceasefire: We have been ordered not to fire a single bullet on LoC, says Army

Stating that the Line of Control is peaceful after India and Pakistan agreed to implement the... more»

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

Researchers have said a Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik... more»

Czech Republic imposes tightest COVID lockdown restrictions yet amid UK variant surge

With new infections soaring due to a highly-contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling... more»

Myanmar army sacks UN envoy after anti-coup speech

Myanmar’s military rulers say they have fired the country’s ambassador to the United... more»

US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says

The recent US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria has shown that Washington is seeking to... more»

Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA

Travel restrictions outlined by the Civil Aviation Authority for visitors to Pakistan will remain... more»

Saudi Arabia ‘categorically rejects’ US claims about Khashoggi killing, as Washington stops short of sanctioning Crown Prince MBS

Riyadh has rejected the US intelligence report blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for... more»

Dozens held, many injured in Myanmar crackdown

Several people were injured and dozens arrested on Friday in major cities in Myanmar when police... more»

Kashmir: J&K parties welcome ceasefire

Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday welcomed the joint statement issued by... more»

Protesters gather in Georgia over opposition leader’s arrest

Anti-government protesters marched in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on Friday after the main... more»

Search

Back to Top