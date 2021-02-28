Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations
Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

International 2021-02-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Researchers have said a Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, Reuters reports.

“[A] recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus,” said Denis Logunov, a deputy director of the centre, which developed the Sputnik V shot.

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18. __Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ceasefire: We have been ordered not to fire a single bullet on LoC, says Army

Stating that the Line of Control is peaceful after India and Pakistan agreed to implement the... more»

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

Researchers have said a Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik... more»

Czech Republic imposes tightest COVID lockdown restrictions yet amid UK variant surge

With new infections soaring due to a highly-contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling... more»

Myanmar army sacks UN envoy after anti-coup speech

Myanmar’s military rulers say they have fired the country’s ambassador to the United... more»

US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says

The recent US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria has shown that Washington is seeking to... more»

Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA

Travel restrictions outlined by the Civil Aviation Authority for visitors to Pakistan will remain... more»

Saudi Arabia ‘categorically rejects’ US claims about Khashoggi killing, as Washington stops short of sanctioning Crown Prince MBS

Riyadh has rejected the US intelligence report blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for... more»

Dozens held, many injured in Myanmar crackdown

Several people were injured and dozens arrested on Friday in major cities in Myanmar when police... more»

Kashmir: J&K parties welcome ceasefire

Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday welcomed the joint statement issued by... more»

Protesters gather in Georgia over opposition leader’s arrest

Anti-government protesters marched in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on Friday after the main... more»

Search

Back to Top