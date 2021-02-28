Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA
Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA

Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA

International 2021-02-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Travel restrictions outlined by the Civil Aviation Authority for visitors to Pakistan will remain in effect till March 14, a notification issued on Saturday said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that instructions issued on December 31, 2020 regarding standard operating procedures (in view of coronavirus) that must be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan will continue till March 14.

The category list of countries from which visitors seek to travel to Pakistan will also remain in effect till March 14, the CAA said.

An updated list of countries, classified under categories A, B and C was also shared by the aviation authority.

Category A

According to the list, Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan”.

These countries — 24 in all — include Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Category C

Travel from Category C countries to Pakistan is restricted and “only allowed as per guidelines of NCOC (National Command and Operations Centre)”, said CAA, adding that restrictions specified in a January 29 notice for Category C countries will remain effective till March 14.

These countries are 15 in number and include South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, and The Netherlands.

In the notice dated January 29, CAA had said that only the following people from Category C countries are allowed to travel to Pakistan, as long as they have a negative PCR test — one that was conducted 72 hours prior at the most:

  • Pakistani passport holders holding a valid visa from a category C country
  • Pakistani NICOP holders
  • Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holiders
  • Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families

Any passengers from Category C countries falling under any of the above-mentioned criteria or having stayed in a Category C country within the last 10 days prior to travel to Pakistan “may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan”, the notice added.

Category B

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travellers from these countries coming to Pakistan require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ceasefire: We have been ordered not to fire a single bullet on LoC, says Army

Stating that the Line of Control is peaceful after India and Pakistan agreed to implement the... more»

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

Researchers have said a Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik... more»

Czech Republic imposes tightest COVID lockdown restrictions yet amid UK variant surge

With new infections soaring due to a highly-contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling... more»

Myanmar army sacks UN envoy after anti-coup speech

Myanmar’s military rulers say they have fired the country’s ambassador to the United... more»

US airstrikes ‘strengthen & expand’ terrorist activities in the region, Iran says

The recent US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria has shown that Washington is seeking to... more»

Restrictions for travellers to Pakistan to continue till March 14: CAA

Travel restrictions outlined by the Civil Aviation Authority for visitors to Pakistan will remain... more»

Saudi Arabia ‘categorically rejects’ US claims about Khashoggi killing, as Washington stops short of sanctioning Crown Prince MBS

Riyadh has rejected the US intelligence report blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for... more»

Dozens held, many injured in Myanmar crackdown

Several people were injured and dozens arrested on Friday in major cities in Myanmar when police... more»

Kashmir: J&K parties welcome ceasefire

Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday welcomed the joint statement issued by... more»

Protesters gather in Georgia over opposition leader’s arrest

Anti-government protesters marched in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on Friday after the main... more»

Search

Back to Top