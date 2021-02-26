Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Europe must hurry up with Covid-19 health certificates or Apple & Google could get there first, EU Commission president warns
Europe must hurry up with Covid-19 health certificates or Apple & Google could get there first, EU Commission president warns

Europe must hurry up with Covid-19 health certificates or Apple & Google could get there first, EU Commission president warns

Europe 2021-02-26, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

As the EU remains divided on how exactly Covid-19 health passports should be implemented, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged members to hurry to find a European solution, warning that Big Tech might step in first.

European leaders got together for a large two-day video conference on Thursday, discussing the outstanding issues the bloc faces. The coronavirus situation and the EU’s response to it are among the main topics, with the issue of the proposed health certificates – or passports – remaining highly divisive.

While, in principle, the EU leaders agreed that a universal health certificate of sorts is needed to open up borders and revitalize the coronavirus-battered tourism industry, there’s still no clarity on how exactly they will be implemented.

“We have all agreed that we need vaccine certificates,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the first day of the talks.

In the future, it will certainly be good to have such a certificate but that will not mean that only those who have such a passport will be able to travel; about that, no political decisions have been made yet.

Von der Leyen urged the bloc’s leaders to hurry up and produce their vision of the certificates. As an example of how it might be done, she cited Israel’s work in tracking a person’s vaccination history using so-called Green Passes. However, they have reportedly turned out to be easily prone to forgery.

At the same time, she admitted there was no political unity on the exact use of the proposed certificates, or the scientific concerns, as it remains “unclear whether you can transmit the disease even if you are vaccinated.”

If no European solution regarding health certificates comes soon, Big Tech would unavoidably fill the void, von der Leyen warned.

“It is important to have a European solution because otherwise others will go into this vacuum,” she told a press briefing.

Google and Apple are already offering solutions to the WHO [World Health Organization]. And this is sensitive information so we want to be very clear here that we offer a European solution.

However, it was not immediately clear what von der Leyen was referring to exactly. Google and Apple rolled out a joint framework dubbed Exposure Notification last April, designed to facilitate digital contact tracing during the pandemic. This week, a Google-backed platform, Global.health, was launched. The project seeks to collect anonymized data on individual cases of Covid-19 from countries around the globe.

An unnamed source told Bloomberg that von der Leyen had apparently got it all wrong, claiming that Apple has never discussed any potential vaccine application with WHO or the EU.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN chief encouraged by India, Pakistan ceasefire announcement; hopes this will provide opportunity for further dialogue

Top UN leadership has welcomed the announcement by militaries of India and Pakistan to strictly... more»

Europe must hurry up with Covid-19 health certificates or Apple & Google could get there first, EU Commission president warns

As the EU remains divided on how exactly Covid-19 health passports should be implemented,... more»

FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list until June despite ‘significant progress’

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday decided to keep Pakistan on its ‘grey... more»

Princess Latifa urges UK police to reopen sister’s kidnap case

Princess Latifa, the captive daughter of Dubai’s ruler, has appealed to UK police to... more»

Major police raids carried out around German capital after Islamist group, which called for death of Jews, outlawed by authorities

More than 800 officers were on duty as police in Berlin and Brandenburg carried out 26 raids... more»

Pakistan: FATF grey-listing caused ‘$38b losses’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sustained a staggering $38 billion economic losses due to the Financial... more»

Illegal workers from Moldova ‘smuggled into France on fake passports’

European police forces say they have dismantled a vast criminal network that was exploiting... more»

Armenian PM faces military’s demand to resign, talks of coup

YEVREVAN: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Feb.... more»

India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along... more»

France, Germany and UK urge Iran to ensure ‘full and timely’ cooperation with IAEA

Earlier, the United States called on Iran to immediately cooperate with the International Atomic... more»

Search

Back to Top