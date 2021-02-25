India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, according to a joint statement ob Thursday. The decision on ceasefire effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting of Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a “free frank and coordial atmosphere”.

In the interest of achieving mutually befneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensty to disturb peace and lead to violence.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 23/25, ” the joint statement said.

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforseen situation or misunderstanding, it added. __Times of India