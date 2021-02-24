Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: IGP Kashmir
Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-02-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight raged early today morning after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight.

“It is a deep forest, however forces managed to engage the militants,” he added.

A police spokesperson also confirmed about the killing of two unidentified militants in the gunfight it said is still going on.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shalgul forest area of... more»

EU Commission wants 6 members to ease Covid-related border restrictions as Germany defends curbs

The EU Commission has told six nations that their Covid border restrictions have “gone too... more»

Pakistan: CPEC body seeks recovery of Gwadar land

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday directed... more»

Czech Republic set to take Poland to court over coal mine expansion

The Czech Republic says it will take Poland to court to challenge the planned extension of a coal... more»

Malta: Daphne Caruana Galizia murder; Suspect pleads guilty

One of three men accused of assassinating investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta... more»

Pakistan diplomat summoned by French foreign ministry over President Alvi’s remarks

PARIS: A member of Pakistan’s diplomatic staff was summoned on Tuesday by the French foreign... more»

Turkey says Greek F-16s harassed Turkish research ship in Aegean

ANKARA: Greek fighter jets have harassed a Turkish research ship in the international waters of... more»

We will continue protest till our demands are not met: Pak origin wives of ex-militants in Kashmir

Held protest march from Press Enclave to Ghanta Ghar, urge govt to either deport them or accept... more»

Canada’s parliament says China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Canada’s parliament has passed a non-binding motion that says China’s treatment of its Muslim... more»

Kashmir: As train chugs after 11 months, travellers cheer up

The partial resumption of train service on the 137-kilometre Baramulla-Banihal rail line on Monday... more»

Search

Back to Top