Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight raged early today morning after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight.

“It is a deep forest, however forces managed to engage the militants,” he added.

A police spokesperson also confirmed about the killing of two unidentified militants in the gunfight it said is still going on.__GK News