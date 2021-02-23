Voice Of Vienna

We will continue protest till our demands are not met: Pak origin wives of ex-militants in Kashmir

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-02-23, by Comments Off 3
Held protest march from Press Enclave to Ghanta Ghar, urge govt to either deport them or accept them

Srinagar, Feb 23 (KIF): Pakistan origin spouses of Kashmiri former militants on Tuesday yet again held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding travel documents so that they can visit their homes in Pakistan.

The Pakistan origin wives, while raising slogans marched from Press enclave towards the icon Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk.

They said that they do not have any unique demand but they are demanding justice, however, the government is not able to give answers to their demands.

“Either we are asking something wrong or the government is interpreting our demands wrongly. We will continue to protest till our demands are not met and we will continue to protest last breath,” they said.

Saira, one of the protesters said that they hold protests every day, however, the government does not pay any heed to their demands. “We will continue our protest till our last breath and till our demands are not met,” he said.

“If government does not accept us, they should deport us to Pakistan. At first place they should accept us because our husbands are Kashmiris and we have not done any crime by marrying with them. Kashmiri is the citizen of India and so are we,” she said.

She said that they do not want anything from the government but only travel documents so that they can visit their homes.

“When the government can provide citizenship to Adnan Swami then why do not they give citizenship to us. Have we done any crime by with marrying Kashmiris? The government is behaving with us as if we are terrorists,” she said.

She said that the government should accept them as they have children and have families. “Even Sania Mirza married with a Pakistani cricketer and she is now a Pakistani national but she continues to represent India, then why cannot we be provided citizenship,” she said.

The protestors said that their demands are just and the government must listen to them.

We will continue protest till our demands are not met: Pak origin wives of ex-militants in Kashmir

