Dialogue with Pakistan important to end bloodshed in Kashmir: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said dialogue with Pakistan was imperative to end bloodshed in Kashmir.

“Not a single day passes when our youth, whether policeman or others, don’t become victims of violence. We have graveyards everywhere. So, New Delhi should realise how long people of J&K have to suffer,” Mufti told media persons at Logripora, Aishmuqam where she visited to express sympathies with the family of slain constable Suhail Ahmad killed in the militant attack in Srinagar on Friday.

“I am short of words to condemn the killing. It is very unfortunate. The Government of India keeps on repeating Pakistan is responsible for violence here. So, why don’t they resume dialogue with Pakistan to bring an end to this bloodshed once for all,” she said.

Mufti said that the people of J&K want to live in peace and for that New Delhi needs to talk to every stakeholder.

“Suhail’s father was killed when he was just four-years-old and yesterday he lost himself to this violence. The family is shattered,” she said.

Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in Barzulla area of Srinagar on Friday.

Police blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit for the attack.__GK News