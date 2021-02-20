Voice Of Vienna

WhatsApp sticks to privacy policy despite backlash

Head of WhatsApp at Facebook Will Cathcart says that the the messaging app through its latest update, for which it received backlash, is just improving ways to communicate with businesses .

Cathcart explained the new terms and services on Twitter following the release of a blog by WhatsApp regarding the new terms and service.

The senior official assured users again that WhatsApp was not “changing the privacy” of a user’s “personal conversations”. He explained that the company was just adding “new ways” to communicate with businesses.

Earlier, WhatsApp said it will be going ahead with the new terms and services despite global outcry by users.

The Facebook-owned company has said that it will start “reminding” people to accept the updated terms and conditions after asking users to review the terms of service and privacy policy.

The company admitted that it had “previously encountered a great deal of misinformation” and is now working hard to clear up “any confusion”.

“As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them,” the messaging app said in a blog.

WhatsApp assured users that it has “reflected” on what could be done better, and reminded people of the company’s “history of defending end-to-end encryption”.

“We’re now using our Status feature to share our values and updates directly within WhatsApp. We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward,” said the company.

Facebook-owned app said that in the coming weeks WhatsApp will display a banner to provide more “information” regarding the new terms and service so people can read at their own pace.

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp,” said the Facebook-owned company.

WhatsApp attacks Signal, Telegram

The Facebook-owned company also attacked its rivals, without taking any names, that became popular after users started deleting the app and opting for other options due to privacy concerns.

“We’ve seen some of our competitors try to get away with claiming they can’t see people’s messages – if an app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption by default that means they can read your messages, said the company.

It also hit out at those apps claiming that they are more secure as “they know even less information than WhatsApp”.

“We believe people are looking for apps to be both reliable and safe, even if that requires WhatsApp having some limited data. We strive to be thoughtful on the decisions we make and we’ll continue to develop new ways of meeting these responsibilities with less information, not more,” said the company.

WhatsApp also thanked everyone who has “helped” them “address concerns” and assured users that it will be “available to answer any questions”.__The News

