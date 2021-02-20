Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistani American venture capitalist gets 12 years imprisonment
Pakistani American venture capitalist gets 12 years imprisonment

Pakistani American venture capitalist gets 12 years imprisonment

International 2021-02-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge sentenced an American venture capitalist of Pakistan origin to 12 years in prison for falsifying records to hide his work as a foreign agent while lobbying high-level US officials.

Imaad Zuberi, a California resident, was also fined $1.75 million and ordered to pay $15.7 million in restitution.

In December 2016, Mr Zuberi had donated $900,000 to the Trump inaugural committee. He was a top fundraiser for president Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012 as well.

He donated at least $100,000 for Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and also raised funds for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in 2014, and then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, now vice president, in 2015.

Mr Zuberi, 50, was born in Pakistan, migrated to the United States with his parents when he was three years old and eventually became an American citizen.

In October 2019, he pleaded guilty to violating lobbying, campaign finance and tax laws through campaign contributions to members of both Republican and Democratic parties.

In 1996, he served in the US Army for about six months and was honourably discharged because of a knee injury.

Mr Zuberi grew up in Albany, New York, but earned a B.Sc in 1997 from the University of Southern California and an MBA in 2006 from Stanford University.

“The violations were part of a larger surreptitious effort to route foreign money into US elections and to use it to corrupt the US policy-making processes,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

They urged the court to reject Mr Zuberi’s claim that funnelling money to influence US policy-making and elections was the “way America works”.

Prosecutors accused Mr Zuberi of soliciting foreign nationals and representatives of foreign governments, offering to use his influence in Washington to alter US foreign policy and to create business opportunities for his clients.

US media outlets claimed that Mr Zuberi “went to great lengths to pull off his scheme, hiring lobbyists, retaining public relations professionals and making campaign contributions” to enhance his influence.

Prosecutors claimed that illegal money was funnelled from foreign entities over five years between 2012 and 2016, but did not reveal the source of those funds.

They accused Mr Zuberi of soliciting members of the House of Representatives, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and other powerful politicians as well to secure favours for his clients.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistani American venture capitalist gets 12 years imprisonment

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge sentenced an American venture capitalist of Pakistan origin to 12... more»

UN experts voice concern over Indian moves to enact new laws in occupied Kashmir

Two UN human rights experts have voiced their concern over India’s decision to revoke... more»

UK Supreme Court rejects Uber’s appeal, ruling that drivers are workers and not self-employed

Britain’s top court ruled on Friday that Uber drivers are “workers” and are... more»

Princess Latifa ‘being cared for at home’ – Dubai royal family

Dubai’s royal family says Princess Latifa is “being cared for at home” after the... more»

Czech Republic scraps plans to reopen shops, mandates DOUBLE masking in public

Citing an ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases, the Czech government abandoned plans to re-open... more»

WhatsApp sticks to privacy policy despite backlash

Head of WhatsApp at Facebook Will Cathcart says that the the messaging app through its latest... more»

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration says it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to... more»

Myanmar: Woman shot during anti-coup protests dies

A 20-year-old woman has become the first protester to die in the anti-coup demonstrations in... more»

Five FC soldiers martyred in two attacks in Balochistan

QUETTA: Five members of the Frontier Corps were martyred and two others injured in two attacks in... more»

West urges Iran to return to ‘full compliance’ with nuclear deal

European powers and the United States on Thursday warned Iran it would be “dangerous” to carry... more»

Search

Back to Top