Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Mutations have made coronavirus EIGHT times more infectious than original Wuhan variant – study
Mutations have made coronavirus EIGHT times more infectious than original Wuhan variant – study

Mutations have made coronavirus EIGHT times more infectious than original Wuhan variant – study

International 2021-02-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New research has found that a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, present in variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, can make the virus up to eight times more infectious than the original.

The new research into the D614G mutation on the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2, present in all the latest variants currently plaguing healthcare systems the world over, was led by researchers at New York University, the New York Genome Center, and Mount Sinai.

“Confirming that the mutation leads to more transmissibility may help explain, in part, why the virus has spread so rapidly over the past year,” said Neville Sanjana, assistant professor of biology at NYU, who added that the mutation has reached “near universal prevalence” among the coronavirus variants spreading across the globe.

The Mount Sinai researchers injected a virus with the D614G mutation into human lung, liver, and colon cells and compared it against cells from the original strain detected in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.

They found a whopping eight-fold increase in transmissibility between the two strains, with the mutated spike protein making the virus more resilient to being split by other proteins in the human immune system, highlighting the importance of continued vaccine research and development to combat this hardier version.

“…[O]ur experimental data was pretty unambiguous – the D614G variant infects human cells much more efficiently than the wild type,” said Zharko Daniloski, a postdoctoral fellow in Sanjana’s lab at NYU and the study’s co-first author.

Thankfully, however, the mutation has not yet been linked to more intense progression of Covid-19 leading to more severe forms of the disease or an increase in hospitalization.

On the other hand, this does pose another issue: the current generation of vaccines were developed based on the original Wuhan-variant spike protein structure, highlighting the need for booster vaccines or even annual vaccination programs to halt the spread of the coronavirus for good.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

West urges Iran to return to ‘full compliance’ with nuclear deal

European powers and the United States on Thursday warned Iran it would be “dangerous” to carry... more»

Two Christians face the death penalty in Pakistan after a Muslim accused them of blasphemy and insulting the Koran

Two Christian men could face the death penalty in Pakistan after they were accused of using... more»

UK and Canada impose sanctions on Myanmar generals after coup

The United Kingdom and Canada have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s ruling generals for toppling... more»

Belarus: Two journalists sentenced to two years in prison for live reporting of protest

A court in Belarus on Thursday sentenced two female journalists to two years in prison on charges... more»

Omar takes swipe at foreign envoys’ visit to Kashmir, asks them to send ‘real’ tourists

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a dig on Thursday at the visit of 24 foreign envoys... more»

Mutations have made coronavirus EIGHT times more infectious than original Wuhan variant – study

New research has found that a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, present in variants... more»

Barcelona protests erupt in violence for second night in a row after Spanish rapper arrested for insulting king

Protesters in Barcelona set fires and blocked streets in the second night of furious... more»

Alexei Navalny: Russia rejects European rights court’s order to free Kremlin critic

Europe’s top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader... more»

Day-1 of Kashmir visit | Envoys meet civic body members, artisans, writers

A delegation of envoys from 23 countries arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday beginning their two-day... more»

Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border flashpoint with India

NEW DEHLI: China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps... more»

Search

Back to Top