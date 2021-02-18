Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Putin slams ‘caveman nationalism’ as detrimental to Russia, says every ethnicity should feel respected & at home in the country
Putin slams ‘caveman nationalism’ as detrimental to Russia, says every ethnicity should feel respected & at home in the country

Putin slams ‘caveman nationalism’ as detrimental to Russia, says every ethnicity should feel respected & at home in the country

International 2021-02-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

President Vladimir Putin has warned against using nationalist slogans like “Russia is just for Russians,” stating his belief that members of each relevant ethnic group should feel at home in the country.

The president was speaking to leaders of Russia’s parliamentary parties in a video conference on Wednesday. “Caveman nationalism, with the slogan ‘Russia is only for Russians,’ only harms Russians, only harms Russia,” he said. “We shouldn’t allow this to happen. Of course, we must make sure that the culture of every nation, its history, and roots of every nation is respected and honored in our country.”

Russia is a multiethnic society, made up of not just Slavic people but also Central Asian indigenous groups, such as Tatars and Bashkirs. The country also has a large number of migrants from foreign countries, most of which were formerly part of the Soviet Union, like Armenia, Georgia and Tajikistan.

Putin’s statement came after nationalist opposition figure Vladimir Zhirinovsky asked him about immigration from neighboring countries.

“Bulgarians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Serbs, this is possible. From Central Asia – that’s impossible,” Zhirinovsky said. “The [migrants] carry two grams of drugs in their pockets for personal consumption. But they will sell it here. That’s why you can’t bring in migrants. Let them go – that’s good.”

Nationalist views are endorsed by a wide range of political figures in the country, including imprisoned activist Alexey Navalny. When he first entered the public eye, Navalny was a fixture of the ‘Russian March’, an ultranationalist gathering that had slogans like “Stop Feeding the Caucasus” and “Russia for the Russians,” with participants flying the Russian Empire’s black-yellow-white flag.

“We have problems with illegal migration, we have the problem of the Caucasus, we have a problem of ethnic crimes,” Navalny said in 2011.

Putin’s recent statement is not the first time he has spoken in favor of Russia as a multiethnic and multireligious state and against what he sees as the destructive potential of nationalist sentiment.

“If we huff out this caveman nationalism and throw mud at people of other ethnic groups, we will destroy this country,” he said in 2018.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border flashpoint with India

NEW DEHLI: China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps... more»

Putin slams ‘caveman nationalism’ as detrimental to Russia, says every ethnicity should feel respected & at home in the country

President Vladimir Putin has warned against using nationalist slogans like “Russia is just for... more»

Missing in Pakistan: Maryam urges govt, agencies to allay grievances of missing persons’ families

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the government should “at least... more»

Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accused Australia of shirking its... more»

Protesters create gridlock in Yangon amid fears of violence

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Wednesday to show their anger at the military... more»

UN to raise Princess Latifa case with UAE

The United Nations has said it will raise the detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of... more»

China dismisses rumours of involvement in Myanmar coup as ‘completely nonsense’

China’s ambassador to Myanmar said on Tuesday the current political situation was “absolutely... more»

Delegation of foreign envoys to begin 2-day J&K visit today

A delegation of foreign envoys would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit beginning... more»

Russia tightens ‘foreign agents’ law for groups receiving overseas funding, to ‘prevent interference’ from hostile governments

Lawmakers in Moscow have voted through tough new measures and steep fines against organizations... more»

French MPs back controversial law aimed at cracking down on Islamic radicalism

French MPs on Tuesday approved the controversial law against separatism, which plans to crack down... more»

Search

Back to Top