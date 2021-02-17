Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Delegation of foreign envoys to begin 2-day J&K visit today
Delegation of foreign envoys to begin 2-day J&K visit today

Delegation of foreign envoys to begin 2-day J&K visit today

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-02-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A delegation of foreign envoys would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit beginning Wednesday.

The delegation likely to be led by European Union Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Ugo Astuto, would include diplomats from African and European countries.

The delegation will meet members of political parties and other stakeholders including newly appointed District Development Councils (DDC) members, social activists, stakeholders in the hospitality sector and newspaper editors, officials said.

The delegation which will arrive in the Valley on Wednesday will be also going for sightseeing to Dal Lake.

The group of envoys will leave for Jammu on Thursday. The group comprising almost 20 members will get a briefing from top officials of the Army, officials said.

Officials said that during their two-day visit, the envoys would receive firsthand information from the J&K administration.

On Thursday, the Ambassadors would visit Jammu where they would likely be meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

This will be the fourth visit by any foreign envoy group to J&K in the last two years.

In January 2019, a 15-member foreign envoys’ delegation arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to J&K and met over 100 people including senior Valley-based politicians, top newspaper editors and grassroots representatives.

A month later in February 2019, a group of 25 foreign envoys of over 20 countries visited Kashmir for a firsthand assessment of the ground situation. In October 2019, about 23 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) visited J&K on a private tour to assess the ground situation.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China dismisses rumours of involvement in Myanmar coup as ‘completely nonsense’

China’s ambassador to Myanmar said on Tuesday the current political situation was “absolutely... more»

Delegation of foreign envoys to begin 2-day J&K visit today

A delegation of foreign envoys would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit beginning... more»

Russia tightens ‘foreign agents’ law for groups receiving overseas funding, to ‘prevent interference’ from hostile governments

Lawmakers in Moscow have voted through tough new measures and steep fines against organizations... more»

French MPs back controversial law aimed at cracking down on Islamic radicalism

French MPs on Tuesday approved the controversial law against separatism, which plans to crack down... more»

Pakistan: IHC says lawyers were ‘illegally’ allotted state land, orders restoration of playground

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the immediate restoration of a playground... more»

Iraq rocket attack kills foreigner, wounds several US contractors

ARBIL: A volley of rockets targeting an airbase in Iraq’s Kurdistan region killed a foreign... more»

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

BRUSSELS: China last year overtook the United States as the EU’s biggest trading partner, the EU... more»

Kashmir: International Web-Event on LoC peace Mission

On 13th 0f February 2021, Kashmir Culture Centre Vienna held an online web talk on Line of control... more»

EU has been breaking off relations with Moscow for years, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid growing tension with Brussels

Worsening ties between the EU and Russia are the fault of Brussels, Sergey Lavrov has claimed,... more»

Sheerazis, nationalist groups oppose Kashmiris’ settlement in Sujawal

THATTA: The federal and Sindh governments’ reported intention to create a settlement in the... more»

Search

Back to Top