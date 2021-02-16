Will not leave Pakistan even if someone requests me to, says Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at the government, saying that she will not leave the country even if someone came to her house and requested her to do so.

Maryam was speaking to media in Gujranwala, according to Geo News, where she lashed out at the PTIfor issuing –according to her– Senate tickets to “millionaires and billionaires”.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed he struggled as a politician for the past 22 years but wondered why he hadn’t given the party ticket to a candidate who was with him since the past two decades.

Maryam said that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani is the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate, adding that the Opposition was trying to elect stellar leaders to the upper house.

“The PML-N awarded Senate tickets to party workers and those who have struggled for the party. Nawaz Sharif did not issue tickets to any billionaires,” she said, taking a shot at PM Imran Khan and the PTI.

Continuing her tirade against the government, Maryam said that the Opposition alliance was silent but members of the ruling party were issuing statements one after the other.

“Keeping the situation in mind, I fear the no-confidence movement will begin alongside the Senate elections,” she said.

‘Will live in Pakistan’

The PML-N vice president said that she would not request the government to take her name off of the Exit-Control List. “Maryam Nawaz will not go abroad, you will have to go,” she said, referring to the government.

Maryam said that she was due for a minor surgery which could not be performed in Pakistan. “I do not wish to go anywhere, I want to live in Pakistan. Even if someone comes to my house and requests me to leave the country, I won’t,” she vowed.

The PML-N leader said that those who were ‘imposed’ on the masses will have to be stopped dead in their tracks, adding that people from every province in the country were rising against inflation.

“I pity at the bureaucracy and government servants,” she said. __The News