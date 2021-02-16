Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU has been breaking off relations with Moscow for years, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid growing tension with Brussels
EU has been breaking off relations with Moscow for years, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid growing tension with Brussels

EU has been breaking off relations with Moscow for years, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid growing tension with Brussels

Europe 2021-02-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Worsening ties between the EU and Russia are the fault of Brussels, Sergey Lavrov has claimed, saying that the bloc blames Moscow for its woes in Ukraine and has unilaterally torn up beneficial diplomatic agreements.

Speaking at a press conference in St. Petersburg on Monday and citing what he called Brussels’ failed political intervention in Ukraine during the country’s 2014 Maidan protests, Lavrov said that “it was then that the real humiliation of the EU took place.”

Since then, Lavrov said, its politicians have been “by and large indifferent at the attacks that the inhabitants of Crimea and eastern Ukraine were subjected to by the ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis who came to power.”

At the same time, he said, the EU “blamed the Russian Federation for everything that is happening” and “has consistently destroyed all mechanisms without exception that existed on the basis of an agreement on partnership and cooperation.”

Last week Lavrov was quoted as saying that Moscow was “ready to break off ties” with the EU amid worsening relations since the jailing of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin later clarified the comments, pointing to the foreign minister’s insistence that this would only be considered if a wave of proposed sanctions hit sensitive areas of the country’s economy.

However, Lavrov added on Monday that there were actually few areas left in which Russia actively worked with the bloc. He said dealings with the international body “are now sporadic,” and related largely only to negotiations around oil and gas, or pressing foreign policy issues, such as Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program.

Hopes for a thawing in relations after a warm visit to Moscow by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier this month were dashed after the envoy told a hearing in Brussels that he would “put forward concrete proposals” for sanctions against Russia.

Borrell had faced staunch criticism and calls for his sacking over his friendly stance at meetings with Lavrov at a time when EU members had condemned the country over Navalny’s imprisonment for breaching a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence for fraud.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: International Web-Event on LoC peace Mission

On 13th 0f February 2021, Kashmir Culture Centre Vienna held an online web talk on Line of control... more»

EU has been breaking off relations with Moscow for years, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid growing tension with Brussels

Worsening ties between the EU and Russia are the fault of Brussels, Sergey Lavrov has claimed,... more»

Sheerazis, nationalist groups oppose Kashmiris’ settlement in Sujawal

THATTA: The federal and Sindh governments’ reported intention to create a settlement in the... more»

Thousands turned back at German border due to COVID controls

Thousands of people have been turned back at the German border since Sunday, when controls were... more»

Taliban must do more to meet Afghan peace deal commitments, NATO says

BRUSSELS: Taliban militants in Afghanistan must do more to meet the terms of a 2020 peace... more»

Will not leave Pakistan even if someone requests me to, says Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at the government, saying that... more»

Catalan elections: Separatists boost majority in regional parliament

Separatist parties in Catalonia have boosted their parliamentary majority in the regional... more»

Putin does not exclude blocking foreign internet services in case of hostile anti-Russia actions

A discussion on the necessity of an autonomous cyberspace emerged in Russia earlier amid concerns... more»

Pakistan: ‘Fired a little tear gas on govt employees to test it,’ Rashid (Interior Minister) makes light of action against employees in capital

Days after police in Islamabad fired tear gas on protesting government employees, Interior... more»

Russian women form Valentine’s Day human chains in protest at crackdown on opposition

Several hundred women formed human chains in Moscow and other Russian cities on Sunday in a... more»

Search

Back to Top