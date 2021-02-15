Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports ‘under consideration’ just days after vaccine minister calls idea ‘discriminatory’
UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports ‘under consideration’ just days after vaccine minister calls idea ‘discriminatory’

UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports ‘under consideration’ just days after vaccine minister calls idea ‘discriminatory’

Europe 2021-02-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab revealed that domestic Covid-19 vaccine passports – which would allow only vaccinated Brits to enter shops and other establishments – haven’t been ruled out, despite their controversial nature.

After being asked by LBC radio host Tom Swarbrick whether a “domestic vaccine passport, where you have to show a bit of paper to go into a supermarket” will be implemented by the government, Raab replied, “Well, it’s something that hasn’t been ruled out and it’s under consideration.”

The minister added, however, that it has to be “workable”, and that a key factor of such a system being successful would be for the passports to show a reliable vaccine status.

Raab’s claim that the government is still considering a vaccine passport is contrary to what Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said just last week, when he called the concept “discriminatory”.

Asked on Sky News whether the government was considering such a system, Zahawi claimed, “No, we are not.”

Zahawi explained that the government is not considering domestic vaccine passports because, on top of being discriminatory, they do not stop a fully vaccinated individual from still spreading the virus.

“I think the right thing to do is to make sure that people come forward and be vaccinated because they want to, rather than it being made in some way mandatory through a passport,” he said.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also denied just days ago that the government was working on a domestic vaccine passport, saying the idea was “not on the cards”. Shapps did hint that a vaccine passport system could be used for international travel, however.

Seemingly, the majority of Brits on social media opposed the idea of a domestic passport, calling Raab’s comments “shameful”, “insane”, and “worryingly dystopian”, and questioning which minister was telling the truth.

“How can you seriously consider not letting people into a supermarket based on their vaccine/ health status, literally denying them access to food!”questioned one shocked Brit. “This government has completely lost its mind!”

A petition against the government implementing a Covid-19 vaccine passport system received over 100,000 signatures this week.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin does not exclude blocking foreign internet services in case of hostile anti-Russia actions

A discussion on the necessity of an autonomous cyberspace emerged in Russia earlier amid concerns... more»

Pakistan: ‘Fired a little tear gas on govt employees to test it,’ Rashid (Interior Minister) makes light of action against employees in capital

Days after police in Islamabad fired tear gas on protesting government employees, Interior... more»

Russian women form Valentine’s Day human chains in protest at crackdown on opposition

Several hundred women formed human chains in Moscow and other Russian cities on Sunday in a... more»

Myanmar: Fear of crackdown as military deploys tanks, shots fired

Armoured vehicles have rolled into Myanmar cities amid fears of a crackdown on anti-coup... more»

UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports ‘under consideration’ just days after vaccine minister calls idea ‘discriminatory’

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab revealed that domestic Covid-19 vaccine passports – which... more»

‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal

US President Joe Biden reacted to former President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal, saying... more»

Catalonia election: Abstentions expected as region goes to polls despite pandemic

Catalonia goes to the polls on Sunday for an election that Madrid hopes will unseat the... more»

Kashmir becomes voiceless in Indian parliament

For the third time in history, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will go without any... more»

Covid-19 pandemic: China ‘refused to give data’ to WHO team

China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the... more»

Taliban warn US-led forces against extending ‘Afghanistan’s occupation’

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban on Saturday cautioned the US-led NATO forces in the war-torn country... more»

Search

Back to Top