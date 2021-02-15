‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal

US President Joe Biden reacted to former President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal, saying that democracy is “fragile” and “must always be defended.”

“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism have no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies,” CNN quoted Biden who issued a statement on the matter later on Saturday.

The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of the charge of inciting the January 6 assault on the US Capitol in an unprecedented second impeachment trial.

Trump’s acquittal raises questions about what’s next for the 74-year-old former president, the Republican Party, and President Joe Biden.

The final vote was 10 votes short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict, with seven Republicans finding him guilty.

“The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives,” Biden said.

He further added: “While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a ‘disgraceful dereliction of duty’ and ‘practically and morally responsible for provoking’ the violence unleashed on the Capitol.”__The News