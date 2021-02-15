Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal
‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal

‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal

International 2021-02-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US President Joe Biden reacted to former President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal, saying that democracy is “fragile” and “must always be defended.”

“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism have no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies,” CNN quoted Biden who issued a statement on the matter later on Saturday.

The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of the charge of inciting the January 6 assault on the US Capitol in an unprecedented second impeachment trial.

Trump’s acquittal raises questions about what’s next for the 74-year-old former president, the Republican Party, and President Joe Biden.

The final vote was 10 votes short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict, with seven Republicans finding him guilty.

“The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives,” Biden said.

He further added: “While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a ‘disgraceful dereliction of duty’ and ‘practically and morally responsible for provoking’ the violence unleashed on the Capitol.”__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin does not exclude blocking foreign internet services in case of hostile anti-Russia actions

A discussion on the necessity of an autonomous cyberspace emerged in Russia earlier amid concerns... more»

Pakistan: ‘Fired a little tear gas on govt employees to test it,’ Rashid (Interior Minister) makes light of action against employees in capital

Days after police in Islamabad fired tear gas on protesting government employees, Interior... more»

Russian women form Valentine’s Day human chains in protest at crackdown on opposition

Several hundred women formed human chains in Moscow and other Russian cities on Sunday in a... more»

Myanmar: Fear of crackdown as military deploys tanks, shots fired

Armoured vehicles have rolled into Myanmar cities amid fears of a crackdown on anti-coup... more»

UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports ‘under consideration’ just days after vaccine minister calls idea ‘discriminatory’

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab revealed that domestic Covid-19 vaccine passports – which... more»

‘Democracy is fragile’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump’s senate acquittal

US President Joe Biden reacted to former President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal, saying... more»

Catalonia election: Abstentions expected as region goes to polls despite pandemic

Catalonia goes to the polls on Sunday for an election that Madrid hopes will unseat the... more»

Kashmir becomes voiceless in Indian parliament

For the third time in history, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will go without any... more»

Covid-19 pandemic: China ‘refused to give data’ to WHO team

China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the... more»

Taliban warn US-led forces against extending ‘Afghanistan’s occupation’

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban on Saturday cautioned the US-led NATO forces in the war-torn country... more»

Search

Back to Top