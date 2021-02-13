Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban have no authority to decide cases in Pakistan: SC
Taliban have no authority to decide cases in Pakistan: SC

Taliban have no authority to decide cases in Pakistan: SC

International 2021-02-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the Taliban had no legal authority to decide cases and their decision was not applicable to Pakistan, which was a sovereign country, the applicable law of which applied to every inch of its territory.

The judgement was issued by a two-judge SC bench consisting of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar on a petition filed by Gul Nawaz and others against the 2019 Peshawar High Court order in a land dispute case.

During the hearing, the apex court’s attention was drawn to iqrar nama (agreement) — a ‘decision’ issued by Emarat-i-Islami Taliban, Waziristan-wa-Afghanistan (Taliban).

The apex court was informed that the petitioners had entered into an agreement on April 30, 2009 for sale of certain land. They were required to provide evidence in support of their claim over the land before a trial court judge, but they failed to do so despite being granted a number of opportunities. Resultantly, their side was closed and the judge dismissed their suit.

Rejects as unlawful militant outfit’s ‘agreement’ presented in land dispute case

The petitioners then challenged the decision in the PHC which also dismissed their appeal. Consequently, they approached the Supreme Court with a plea that they were not given sufficient opportunity to lead evidence before closing their side and dismissing their suit.

The trial court had in its order on Oct 3, 2012 referred to an application by the petitioners whereby they had sought the trial court’s permission to prove iqrar nama through secondary evidence because the original one was stated to be with the defendant (Rashid Ahmed).

The Supreme Court order recalled that the petitioners had relied on the iqrar nama, but later argued that the document was instead a decision.

Leaving aside the question whether the petitioners could change their stance so fundamentally, Justice Isa observed, “we have examined the document which was a ‘decision’ by the Emarat-i-Islami Taliban, Waziristan-wa-Afghanistan”.

The attempt by the petitioners to alternatively categorise the purported decision as an agreement was also not permissible because it undermined the sovereignty of Pakistan, Justice Isa observed.

The judgement said the Taliban had no legal authority to decide cases since they had infiltrated into Pakistan and by mid-2005 illegally occupied and assumed control over a part of the territory of Pakistan, including parts of Waziristan.

“Pakistan is a sovereign country and the applicable law of Pakistan applies over every inch of its territory,” the verdict said, adding that every square inch of the territory of Pakistan was precious and must be kept free and safe.

The physical possession of any part of the territory of Pakistan taken over by the Taliban contravened the Constitution and any decision given by the Taliban would be unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect.

“Subverting the Constitution and subjugating the people do not confer legitimacy on an aggressor nor renders an aggressor’s decisions constitutionally legitimate,” Justice Isa observed.

Thus the purported agreement was “forbidden, unlawful and opposed to public policy” in terms of Section 23 of Contract Act, 1872 and, therefore, it was of no legal effect, the judgment said.

It observed that the trial court had provided a number of opportunities to the petitioners to lead evidence, but they repeatedly failed to establish the subsistence of the agreement between themselves and the respondents. “Therefore, leave to appeal is declined and consequently this petition is dismissed,” the SC judgement said.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban have no authority to decide cases in Pakistan: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the Taliban had no legal authority to decide cases and... more»

France, Germany, UK warn Iran over uranium metal production

The United Kingdom, France and Germany have condemned Iran’s decision to produce uranium metal,... more»

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

The northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and... more»

Kremlin says Russia wants to improve ties with EU, not break them off, but must prepare for worst as Brussels threatens sanctions

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Russia will imminently sever... more»

Kashmir: Regulation of G-B tourism on cards

GILGIT: A rapid growth in the number of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan has sparked concern about the... more»

Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Mario Draghi was officially appointed Italy’s Prime Minister on Friday evening following a... more»

Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during attack on security post in S Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani forces killed four terrorists after they launched an attack on a... more»

Saudi Arabia: These are the 10 companies presented at Fintech Accelerator Program Demo Day

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fintech Saudi concluded its intensive 3-month Fintech Accelerator... more»

Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

JERUSALEM: The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a... more»

BBC World News barred from airing in China: regulator

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio... more»

Search

Back to Top