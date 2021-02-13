Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Mario Draghi was officially appointed Italy’s Prime Minister on Friday evening following a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.

The former European Central Bank chief and his cabinet of ministers are to be sworn in on Saturday

Draghi’s administration will take office next week after winning the approval of both houses of the Italian parliament.

The vote of confidence should be a formality after a majority of lawmakers indicated they would support him.

Italy’s government crisis was triggered last month when former prime minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party withdrew its support from the coalition — which also comprised the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (MS5), the centre-right Democratic Party (PD) and a left-wing parliamentary group.

Although Italia Viva currently polls at around 3 per cent, its lawmakers were crucial to Conte, a lawyer who was first nominated prime minister in June 2018 by the coalition formed by MS5 and the far-right League party.

Conte resigned after surviving two confidence votes in the hope of being able to form a new coalition but failed.

Mattarella, who had previously said he is against calling new elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, then called on Draghi, 73, to try to form a coalition.

MS5, the largest political force in Italy’s government, formally backed Draghi for prime minister on Thursday following an online ballot of its members in which 59.3 per cent of the 74,500 who took part voted in favour of a government helmed by the former European central banker.

Draghi had by then already secured the support of PD, the centre-right Forza Italia party of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italia Viva, and the League — enough to win the confidence vote in both houses.__EuroNews