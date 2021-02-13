Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister
Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Europe 2021-02-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Mario Draghi was officially appointed Italy’s Prime Minister on Friday evening following a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.

The former European Central Bank chief and his cabinet of ministers are to be sworn in on Saturday

Draghi’s administration will take office next week after winning the approval of both houses of the Italian parliament.

The vote of confidence should be a formality after a majority of lawmakers indicated they would support him.

Italy’s government crisis was triggered last month when former prime minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party withdrew its support from the coalition — which also comprised the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (MS5), the centre-right Democratic Party (PD) and a left-wing parliamentary group.

Although Italia Viva currently polls at around 3 per cent, its lawmakers were crucial to Conte, a lawyer who was first nominated prime minister in June 2018 by the coalition formed by MS5 and the far-right League party.

Conte resigned after surviving two confidence votes in the hope of being able to form a new coalition but failed.

Mattarella, who had previously said he is against calling new elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, then called on Draghi, 73, to try to form a coalition.

MS5, the largest political force in Italy’s government, formally backed Draghi for prime minister on Thursday following an online ballot of its members in which 59.3 per cent of the 74,500 who took part voted in favour of a government helmed by the former European central banker.

Draghi had by then already secured the support of PD, the centre-right Forza Italia party of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italia Viva, and the League — enough to win the confidence vote in both houses.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

The northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and... more»

Kremlin says Russia wants to improve ties with EU, not break them off, but must prepare for worst as Brussels threatens sanctions

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Russia will imminently sever... more»

Kashmir: Regulation of G-B tourism on cards

GILGIT: A rapid growth in the number of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan has sparked concern about the... more»

Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Mario Draghi was officially appointed Italy’s Prime Minister on Friday evening following a... more»

Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during attack on security post in S Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani forces killed four terrorists after they launched an attack on a... more»

Saudi Arabia: These are the 10 companies presented at Fintech Accelerator Program Demo Day

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fintech Saudi concluded its intensive 3-month Fintech Accelerator... more»

Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

JERUSALEM: The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a... more»

BBC World News barred from airing in China: regulator

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio... more»

India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

India has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content,... more»

Pakistan to seek debt relief from China power projects’ loan

KARACHI: Pakistan plans to ask China for relief on payments for power projects Beijing financed... more»

Search

Back to Top