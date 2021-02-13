Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India
6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

International 2021-02-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 80 kilometres originated at 10:02pm, with the epicentre in Tajikistan, said the Met department.

The information was corroborated by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, which also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Tajikistan. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 5.9, with a depth of 91.6 kms and its epicentre at 35 kms west of Murghob in Tajikistan.

In Pakistan, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other areas of Punjab, besides several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed health and rescue services to be on alert and monitor the situation closely to avoid any untoward incidents.

In India, the Asian News International reported tremors being felt in several cities, including the capital New Delhi.

There were no reports of loss to life or property.

However, the quake sent people rushing out of their homes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities. Netizens took to social media to express concern and pray for everyone’s safety.

In June last year, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded in several areas of KP, including the provincial capital Peshawar. Prior to that, another quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale had struck the northern areas of the country as well as Afghanistan. No significant loss to life and property was reported in either incident.

In September 2019, however, an earthquake had struck several areas of southern Azad Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of 38 people and leaving hundreds of others injured.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

The northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and... more»

Kremlin says Russia wants to improve ties with EU, not break them off, but must prepare for worst as Brussels threatens sanctions

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Russia will imminently sever... more»

Kashmir: Regulation of G-B tourism on cards

GILGIT: A rapid growth in the number of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan has sparked concern about the... more»

Former ECB chief Mario Draghi appointed Italy’s next prime minister

Mario Draghi was officially appointed Italy’s Prime Minister on Friday evening following a... more»

Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during attack on security post in S Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani forces killed four terrorists after they launched an attack on a... more»

Saudi Arabia: These are the 10 companies presented at Fintech Accelerator Program Demo Day

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fintech Saudi concluded its intensive 3-month Fintech Accelerator... more»

Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

JERUSALEM: The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a... more»

BBC World News barred from airing in China: regulator

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio... more»

India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

India has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content,... more»

Pakistan to seek debt relief from China power projects’ loan

KARACHI: Pakistan plans to ask China for relief on payments for power projects Beijing financed... more»

Search

Back to Top