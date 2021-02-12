Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle
Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

International 2021-02-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.

Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report, which was published on the website of the London-based newspaper.

Iranian media said Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after armed assassins gunned him down in his car. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role.”

Israel declined to comment in November and on Wednesday night an Israeli government spokesperson responded to the latest report by saying: “We never comment on such matters. There has been no change in our position.”

Fakhrizadeh, 59, was long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme.

He had been described by Western and Israeli intelligence services for years as the mysterious leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

According to the Jewish Chronicle’s report, Iran has “secretly assessed that it will take six years” before a replacement for him is “fully operational” and that his death had “extended the period of time it would take Iran to achieve a bomb from about three-and-a-half months to two years.”

Giving no further details of its sourcing, the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper said the Mossad mounted the automated gun on a Nissan pickup and that “the bespoke weapon, operated remotely by agents on the ground as they observed the target, was so heavy because it included a bomb that destroyed the evidence after the killing.”

It said the attack was carried out “by Israel alone, without American involvement” but that US officials were given some form of notice beforehand.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Saudi Arabia: These are the 10 companies presented at Fintech Accelerator Program Demo Day

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fintech Saudi concluded its intensive 3-month Fintech Accelerator... more»

Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated by Israel’s Mossad: Jewish Chronicle

JERUSALEM: The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a... more»

BBC World News barred from airing in China: regulator

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio... more»

India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

India has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content,... more»

Pakistan to seek debt relief from China power projects’ loan

KARACHI: Pakistan plans to ask China for relief on payments for power projects Beijing financed... more»

Netherlands offers payment of ‘appreciation’ to Srebrenica veterans

The Dutch government has offered to pay veterans of a United Nations peacekeeping mission that... more»

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade... more»

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the... more»

No change in US policy on Kashmir, says State Dept

The United States on Wednesday said that there is no change in its policy on Jammu and... more»

UN Human Rights Council to hold special Myanmar session

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it is to hold a special session Friday on Myanmar, on... more»

Search

Back to Top