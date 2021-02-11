Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake
India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-02-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border.

Rajnath Singh told parliament the accord had been reached after several rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomats from the nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake,” he said.

China’s defence ministry said frontline troops from the two countries had begun to pull back from the shores of the lake on Wednesday.

The standoff began in April last year when India said Chinese troops had intruded deep into its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto border in the Ladakh area in the western Himalayas.

China said its troops were operating in its own area and accused Indian border guards of provocative actions.

In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed with iron rods and stones in the Galwan Valley, the first combat losses on the border in 45 years. China also suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

Singh said the Indian government had told Beijing that peace and tranquility had been seriously disturbed by the actions of Chinese troops and bilateral ties had suffered.

“To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC, it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases,” he said.

Once the disengagement has been completed at the high altitude Pangong lake, military commanders will meet within 48 hours to discuss pull back from other areas, Singh said.

India and China fought a war in 1962 and since then have not been able to agree on their 3,500-kilometre long border.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the... more»

No change in US policy on Kashmir, says State Dept

The United States on Wednesday said that there is no change in its policy on Jammu and... more»

UN Human Rights Council to hold special Myanmar session

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it is to hold a special session Friday on Myanmar, on... more»

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison

Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been released from a Saudi prison... more»

Twitter chief says Trump ban is PERMANENT even if he’s re-elected

Former President Donald Trump will never be allowed back on Twitter, even if he runs for office... more»

Von der Leyen defends EU vaccine strategy but admits ‘mistakes were made’ over Article 16

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, has defended the EU’s common... more»

‘Respect the vote’: Anti-coup protests enter fifth day as Myanmar Army tightens grip

YANGON: Myanmar’s military tightened its post-coup grip on power, stepping up a campaign of... more»

Pakistan: Islamabad turns into ‘war zone’ as govt employees clash with police

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital turned into a war zone on Wednesday as the government employees,... more»

US closely monitoring India-China border disputes, says State Dept

The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their... more»

Fresh blow to press freedom in Hungary as Klubrádió forced off the airwaves

Hungary’s first independent radio station, Klubrádió, will go off the airwaves on Sunday... more»

Search

Back to Top