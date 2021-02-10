Rubber bullets used as Myanmar protesters defy ban

Police in Myanmar have fired rubber bullets during a demonstration in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, as thousands defied a ban on protests.

Water cannon and tear gas have also been used against protesters, but reports of live bullet usage are unconfirmed.

One woman is in hospital in a critical condition with a head wound.

Protesters are standing against a military coup that removed the elected government last week.

Tuesday was the fourth consecutive day of protests. A ban on large public gatherings and night-time curfews has been instigated in some cities, with military leader Min Aung Hlaing warning that no-one is above the law.

The demonstrators are demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, along with senior leaders of her National League for Democracy Party (NLD). She was arrested when the military seized power and declared a year-long state of emergency on 1 February.

The NLD said its party headquarters in Yangon had been “raided and destroyed” by the military.

In its first acknowledgement of the protests, Myanmar’s state TV said police had also been injured while trying to disperse “aggressive” protesters. It said a police truck was destroyed in the city of Mandalay.

Yangon resident Nelly, 18, (not her real name), described the scenes outside her house as “total chaos”.

“My biggest fear is our safety, because there are lots of people on the roads protesting but there is also a lot of violence from police officers. We don’t know when we’ll be shot at or when they will arrest us,” she told BBC Outside Source on World Service radio.

How did the situation escalate?

Earlier on Tuesday, police began using water cannon against protesters in Nay Pyi Taw – but the crowd refused to retreat.

“End the military dictatorship,” people yelled. Some threw projectiles at police, witnesses said.

Warning shots were eventually fired into the air, before rubber bullets were fired at protesters.

According to BBC Burmese, who spoke to an unnamed medical officer from a Nay Pyi Taw hospital, a woman suffered a serious head injury and another demonstrator had chest injuries. It is not yet clear how exactly they were wounded.

The United Nations condemned the use of heightened force. “The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable,” said Ola Almgren, the UN resident co-ordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

There have been numerous unconfirmed reports of police officers crossing over to join protesters. In some areas, police also allowed demonstrators through their barricades.

Previous protests against the country’s decades-long military rule, in 1988 and 2007, saw demonstrators killed.__BBC