Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel
Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

Europe 2021-02-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Turkey told Germany to immediately launch talks for the renewal of the 2016 migrant deal between Ankara and Brussels ahead of the EU Council meeting in late March.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a videoconference to discuss the bilateral ties and Turkey-EU relations late Feb. 8. The dialogue between the two leaders came as efforts between Ankara and Brussels for prioritizing what they call the “positive agenda” accelerated.

According to the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Merkel discussed the ways to improve the bilateral ties, Turkey-EU relations as well as the regional issues. It informed that President Erdoğan expressed his will to intensify contacts between the parties so that technical talks for the renewal of the migrant deal could be launched soon.

Turkey and the EU agreed on a statement given on March 18, 2016, that created a solid basis for cooperation between the two parties in a bid to address the growing refugee problem stemming from the instability in Syria.

The 2016 agreement aimed to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and by improving the conditions of nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

It also highlighted ways to revive Turkey’s accession process to the EU, to modernize the customs union, and to grant Turkish nationals visa-free travel to Schengen areas.

The EU’s fair and constructive approach towards Turkey will be to the benefit of both sides, Erdoğan said, expressing his expectation for a high-level Turkey-EU summit during Portugal’s term presidency.

Merkel told Erdoğan that she “welcomed the most recent positive signals and developments in the eastern Mediterranean,” according to a statement by the German Government released on Monday.

In the video conference between the two leaders, Merkel “stressed that it was now important to make progress in dialogue.”__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

ANKARA: Turkey told Germany to immediately launch talks for the renewal of the 2016 migrant deal... more»

UN urges 57 countries to reclaim women, children from Syrian camps

GENEVA: UN rights experts urged 57 states on Monday to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens... more»

Germany, Poland and Sweden expel Russian diplomats in tit-for-tat action

Germany, Poland and Sweden each announced on Monday that a Russian diplomat in their country has... more»

‘No farmers, no food, no future’: commercial on protests in India aired during super bowl

Since late November 2020, thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of the Indian... more»

Washington ready to rejoin UN Human Rights Council… to shift its attention from Israel’s violations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced America will “re-engage” with the UNHRC as... more»

French security bill: ‘Illegal tactics’ used against protesters

French authorities have used “illegal tactics” including arbitrary detentions to “crush... more»

PM Imran Khan talks about Islamophobia in West during ulema conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Muslim countries should stand up to the... more»

Uighurs: ‘Credible case’ China carrying out genocide

By James LandaleThere is a “very credible case” that the Chinese government is... more»

Oxford jab gives less protection for Covid variant

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine offers “minimal protection” against mild disease... more»

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, over 100 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and... more»

Search

Back to Top