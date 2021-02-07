Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies
Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies

Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies

International 2021-02-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Myanmar’s military rulers have shut down the country’s internet as thousands of people joined the largest rally yet against Monday’s coup.

A near-total internet blackout is in effect with connectivity falling to 16% of ordinary levels, said the monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory.

In the main city, Yangon, crowds chanted “Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win”.

Police with riot shields have blocked the main roads into the city centre.

The internet shutdown happened hours after the military blocked access to Twitter and Instagram to stop people mobilising for protests. Facebook had been banned a day earlier.

Many users had evaded the restrictions on social media by using virtual private networks (VPNs) but the more general blackout severely disrupted that.

Civil society organisations urged internet providers and mobile networks to challenge the blackout order, Reuters news agency reported.

Human rights group Amnesty International called the shutdown “heinous and reckless” and warned it could put the people of Myanmar at risk of human rights violations.

The military has not commented. It temporarily blocked access to the internet following the coup on 1 February.

Rallying ‘for future generations’

On Saturday morning, protesters – including factory workers and young students – called for the release of those detained by the army, including elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

They marched through the streets of Yangon as city buses sounded their horns in support.

Bystanders flashed the three-finger Hunger Games salute, which has become a symbol of defiance against authoritarianism, while residents clapped or banged pots and pans on their doorsteps.

Many households have also been displaying red stickers in their windows in support of Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, the BBC’s Burmese editor Soe Win Than reports.

Police with riot shields used barbed wire to block roads and water cannon were put in place in some areas as a precaution, but the demonstration reportedly remained peaceful, with no attempt by protesters to pass police lines.

Demonstrators gave police roses and bottles of drinking water, calling on them to support the people not the new regime.

One female protester, who asked not to be named, said she would not accept the “unjust seizing of power”.

“Because of military dictatorship, many of our lives have been destroyed,” she said, adding: “We cannot allow our future generations to meet the same fate.”

Speaking from Yangon, Britain’s ambassador to Myanmar, Dan Chugg, told the BBC that people were taking to the streets in increasing numbers.

“The grief and the sadness of the last few days is gradually turning to anger,” he said, adding: “Doctors are refusing to work and civil servants have been refusing to work… There’s quite a sense around the country of unhappiness at what’s happened – and outrage.”

Another demonstration took place on Saturday in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay.

Myanmar – also known as Burma – has remained mostly calm in the aftermath of the coup, and there were no immediate reports of violence after Saturday’s protests. More demonstrations were expected to be held later.

The military authorities are hunkered down in the capital, Nay Pyi Daw, and have so far avoided direct engagement with the protesters.

The BBC’s Nyein Chan in Yangon says the Burmese know very well the violent crackdowns that the military is capable of. The country was ruled by an oppressive military government from 1962 to 2011.

But now that people have had time to digest what is happening, they are finding different ways to get their voices heard, our correspondent says.

Ms Suu Kyi is under house arrest, according to her lawyer. Police documents show she is accused of illegally importing and using communications equipment – walkie-talkies – at her home in the capital.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked the security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar, leaving a... more»

Pakistan: Secret market setup in Karachi to sell snatched mobile phones

Karachi Police on Saturday revealed that there is a market in Liaquatabad Number 10 where snatched... more»

Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies

Myanmar’s military rulers have shut down the country’s internet as thousands of people... more»

Italy’s Draghi wins support of two parties for new government as Salvini comes on board

Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi has secured initial support from two key parties as... more»

Indian farmers launch nationwide highway blockade

Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have blockaded highways across the country as the... more»

German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’

A German farmers’ group has staged a tractor ride through central Berlin to protest against the... more»

EU foreign policy chief Borrell tells Euronews he rejects Russian move to expel European diplomats

Josep Borrell condemned Russia’s move to expel European diplomats on Friday in an interview... more»

ICC rules it has jurisdiction over West Bank and Gaza ‘abuses’

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes and... more»

Two killed, four injured in explosion following Kashmir rally in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion... more»

4G Internet being restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

Authorities on Friday announced that 4G mobile Internet service was being restored in the entire... more»

Search

Back to Top