Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack
Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Kashmir 2021-02-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked the security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar, leaving a trooper wounded.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF.

In this attack, one CRPF trooper received bullet wound in his leg following which he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the militants, they said.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked the security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar, leaving a... more»

Pakistan: Secret market setup in Karachi to sell snatched mobile phones

Karachi Police on Saturday revealed that there is a market in Liaquatabad Number 10 where snatched... more»

Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies

Myanmar’s military rulers have shut down the country’s internet as thousands of people... more»

Italy’s Draghi wins support of two parties for new government as Salvini comes on board

Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi has secured initial support from two key parties as... more»

Indian farmers launch nationwide highway blockade

Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have blockaded highways across the country as the... more»

German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’

A German farmers’ group has staged a tractor ride through central Berlin to protest against the... more»

EU foreign policy chief Borrell tells Euronews he rejects Russian move to expel European diplomats

Josep Borrell condemned Russia’s move to expel European diplomats on Friday in an interview... more»

ICC rules it has jurisdiction over West Bank and Gaza ‘abuses’

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes and... more»

Two killed, four injured in explosion following Kashmir rally in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion... more»

4G Internet being restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

Authorities on Friday announced that 4G mobile Internet service was being restored in the entire... more»

Search

Back to Top