Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked the security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar, leaving a trooper wounded.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF.

In this attack, one CRPF trooper received bullet wound in his leg following which he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the militants, they said.