Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’
German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’

German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’

Europe 2021-02-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A German farmers’ group has staged a tractor ride through central Berlin to protest against the looming approval of new regulations, which they predict will cost many of their livelihoods in the name of environmental protection.

Dozens of agricultural vehicles drove through the streets of the German capital on Friday, passing by Alexanderplatz, the Brandenburg Gate, and the Victory Column. The tractors and semis were carrying slogans like “Agriculture needs a future,”“When right becomes wrong, resistance becomes duty,” and “Schulze is getting rid of us.”

The latter refers to Federal Minister for the Environment Svenja Schulze, the official behind the proposed Insect Protection Act, which is due to be adopted by the German parliament next week. The farmers say it’s too restrictive and will de facto prohibit some of them from using insecticide, forcing them out of business.

The protesters believe the bill is motivated by ideology rather than science. “We promote biodiversity, but not unsustainable ministries,” says the website of Land Creates Connection, the farmers’ group behind the protest. The activists have scheduled several events in the days leading up to the parliament vote.

On their way through Berlin, the German tractorcade met another demonstration – a group of Antifa activists calling for more support for students during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pedestrian protesters had to wait some time to let the tractors pass.

Two weeks ago, another farmer protest, which involved both a 400-strong tractor convoy and a more traditional rally of some 15,000 people, was held in Berlin to demand more reasonable regulations for the German agriculture sector.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: CRPF trooper wounded in Srinagar militant attack

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked the security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar, leaving a... more»

Pakistan: Secret market setup in Karachi to sell snatched mobile phones

Karachi Police on Saturday revealed that there is a market in Liaquatabad Number 10 where snatched... more»

Myanmar shuts down Internet amid anti-coup rallies

Myanmar’s military rulers have shut down the country’s internet as thousands of people... more»

Italy’s Draghi wins support of two parties for new government as Salvini comes on board

Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi has secured initial support from two key parties as... more»

Indian farmers launch nationwide highway blockade

Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have blockaded highways across the country as the... more»

German farmers drive their tractors by Brandenburg Gate with message: ‘Don’t kill farms to save bugs’

A German farmers’ group has staged a tractor ride through central Berlin to protest against the... more»

EU foreign policy chief Borrell tells Euronews he rejects Russian move to expel European diplomats

Josep Borrell condemned Russia’s move to expel European diplomats on Friday in an interview... more»

ICC rules it has jurisdiction over West Bank and Gaza ‘abuses’

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes and... more»

Two killed, four injured in explosion following Kashmir rally in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion... more»

4G Internet being restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

Authorities on Friday announced that 4G mobile Internet service was being restored in the entire... more»

Search

Back to Top