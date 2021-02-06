PDM lashes out at PM for ‘not being there when Kashmiris needed him’

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for not being there “when Kashmiris needed him the most”

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris during PDM’s Kashmir solidarity rally and criticised the incumbent government over its “failed policies”.

Addressing the gathering, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the “forces trying to separate Kashmiris from Pakistan would be cursed in the future.” Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri forefathers had decided to side with Pakistan, and the current generations are also following suit.

“So far as there was an elected government in Pakistan, no Modi dared to revoke Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and make it an Indian province,” Fazl said.

“Today, Imran Khan and his lobby are mulling Kashmir’s divide and Modi, taking advantage of the situation, took this step,” he added.

‘Fake prime minister should resign’

Meanwhile, Maryam, addressing the rally, said: “The election in Kashmir is coming soon — and the people demand that this ‘fake’ prime minister return to us the Kashmir that was before August 5, 2019, or else resign.”

The PML-N leader said that when the people of Kashmir needed the incumbent prime minister, he was busy getting votes in his bid to gain seats in the Senate.

“It is unfortunate that whenever the fall of Kashmir is discussed, Imran Khan is also mentioned,” she said, asking the prime minister what message he brought for the people of Kashmir today.

“Did you bring the message that you have failed in your fight for them?”

Maryam, speaking about her father Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, said that the country was on its way to “prosperity and development” during his government.

The PML-N vice-president said that whenever a weak government formed, it led to a “weaker Pakistan”. “One after the other, people are removed [from office].”

Maryam said that had Nawaz been given more time, the Kashmir dispute “would have resolved” as for the “first time an Indian prime minister had admitted that there should be a solution to the conflict”.

“No matter what the conditions are, we will always stand with Kashmir,” Maryam said, concluding her address to the gathering.

‘Threat to freedom’

Moving forward, Bilawal said it was a “tragedy” for Pakistan — the country that saw the likes of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as premiers — to now have a “puppet” and “selected” prime minister.

“History will remember, that when there were genocide conditions in Kashmir, when Kashmir was attacked when the entire region was turned into a jail, our prime minister, on the floor of the National Assembly, said that ‘what can I do?”

Bilawal said that such a prime minister not only imposes a threat to Pakistanis, but to Kashmiris’ freedom. Only “an elected representative and democracy in the country” could respond to Modi — not through fascism.

Lashing out at the prime minister, he said that the premier had claimed of becoming Kashmiris’ ambassador, however, for now, “he was just Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ambassador”.

“He keeps reiterating that he won’t give an NRO to others, however, he is trying to give an NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav — and that too without informing the National Assembly, through an Ordinance.”

Commending the Pakistan Air force, he said that our brave pilots shot down the enemy’s airplane, “but our prime minister sends back the prisoners of war after serving them tea”.

Bilawal said that if the Kashmiris were left to decide about their future, they would have selected to be free. “Kashmiris have been fighting for their freedom throughout their lives, and now, they will not permit the ‘selected’ to curb their freedom.” __The News