Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Chaos in National Assembly as parliamentarians scuffle, shout slogans at each other
Pakistan: Chaos in National Assembly as parliamentarians scuffle, shout slogans at each other

Pakistan: Chaos in National Assembly as parliamentarians scuffle, shout slogans at each other

International 2021-02-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: It was another chaotic session at the National Assembly on Thursday as members of the National Assembly, from the government and Opposition benches, shouted slogans and shoved each other.

Geo News reported that federal minister Omar Ayub’s speech caused a hue and cry among Opposition members, who reacted by standing up and chanting slogans against the government.

Ayub challenged Opposition members to contest elections against him, saying that he had gotten elected to the parliament after defeating a PML-N candidate by a lead of 40,000 votes.

This did not sit well with the Opposition, who stood up and tore copies of the agenda, shouting slogans of “Go Imran Go” and “Ata mehnga, roti mehngi” while surrounding the speaker’s dais.

A shoving match started between members of the government and treasury benches due to which a few parliamentarians fell on the floor. PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar took the mic down from the deputy speaker’s dais in protest.

The deputy speaker postponed the session after Opposition and government members started got into scuffles.

Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry could be seen in a video from the session, filming the ruckus from his mobile phone as another federal minister, Zartaj Gul Wazir looked on, smiling.

A day earlier, the NA had turned noisy as well when the government presented a bill to hold open balloting in the upcoming Senate elections.

The members of parliament belonging to the Opposition benches had chanted slogans, blew whistles, banged the desks and had stood up from their seats in protest against the move and in a bid to prevent Minister for Law Farogh Naseem from reading out the contents of the bill.

Members of both the treasury and Opposition benches chanted “go” against one another.

In response to the ruckus caused by Opposition members, government lawmakers had also gotten up and protested loudly. Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said: “It cannot be so that you say whatever you wish but do not listen to others.”__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belgian court jails Iranian diplomat for 20 years over bomb plot

A Belgian court has convicted an Iranian diplomat for plotting a thwarted 2018 bombing of an... more»

Delhi Police register FIR against authors of ‘toolkit to aid farmers protests’ shared by Greta Thunberg

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan on Thursday said that Delhi Police... more»

China ready to ‘respond to all threats and provocations at any time’ as US warship crosses Taiwan Strait

Beijing has said it continues to monitor US military maneuvers near the Chinese mainland and... more»

Austria mulls lockdown of Tyrol region amid rise of COVID-19 variants

Austria’s government is considering taking further measures in the region of Tyrol after an... more»

Coal miners in Balochistan reluctant to work after Hazara killings

Thousands of miners have stopped work and many have fled Balochistan since terrorists killed 10... more»

Pakistan: Chaos in National Assembly as parliamentarians scuffle, shout slogans at each other

ISLAMABAD: It was another chaotic session at the National Assembly on Thursday as members of the... more»

Hungarian diplomat covers up DUI accident in Vienna

Hungary’s former ambassador to Austria, Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky, had caused an accident in... more»

Ex-European Central Bank chief accepts president’s mandate to form next government

Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi has agreed to form a new Italian government... more»

China: Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape

The men always wore masks, Tursunay Ziawudun said, even though there was no pandemic then. They... more»

Pakistan: Names of (Pilot) licence scandal accused on stop-list

RAWALPINDI: Authorities have placed names of over 45 people including officials of the Civil... more»

Search

Back to Top