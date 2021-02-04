Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Canadian government designates ‘Proud Boys’ as terrorist group
Canadian government designates ‘Proud Boys’ as terrorist group

Canadian government designates ‘Proud Boys’ as terrorist group

International 2021-02-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Canada has designated the group ‘Proud Boys’ as a terrorist entity, following a parliamentary resolution blaming the “white supremacist” group of organizing the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

‘Proud Boys’ were among the thirteen groups designated on Wednesday by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, under the category of “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

No matter their ideological motivation, these groups are “all hateful, intolerant… and dangerous,” Blair said.

The Proud Boys were listed alongside Atomwaffen Division, The Base, the “Russian Imperial Movement,” five Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) affiliates, three Al-Qaeda affiliates, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, an Islamist group operating in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Blair insisted the designations were not a result of a political process, but one based on “evidence, intelligence and the law.”

The listing will help the Canadian authorities prosecute members of the designated group or anyone helping them, freeze their financial assets, as well as remove “hateful” online postings, Blair said.

The Canadian parliament voted unanimously last week to urge the terrorist designation of the Proud Boys, accusing it of “domestic terrorism” in relation to the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol.

The motion was introduced by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party launched a petition as early as January 7, denouncing the Proud Boys as a “right-wing extremist group that promotes white supremacist views.”

Founded by Canadian media personality Gavin McInnes – who has since disavowed the group – the Proud Boys are currently led by Enrique Tarrio, who has repeatedly denied any connection to white supremacy and insisted the organization is neither “fascist” nor a “hate group.”

Tarrio, who identifies as “Afro-Cuban,” has openly denounced white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, fascism, “communism and any other -ism that is prejudiced towards people because of their race, religion, culture, tone of skin.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China: Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape

The men always wore masks, Tursunay Ziawudun said, even though there was no pandemic then. They... more»

Pakistan: Names of (Pilot) licence scandal accused on stop-list

RAWALPINDI: Authorities have placed names of over 45 people including officials of the Civil... more»

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Congress’ Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya... more»

Hundreds detained at protests after Putin critic given jail term

Nearly 1,000 people were detained on Tuesday night in Russia after mass protests broke out in... more»

Canadian government designates ‘Proud Boys’ as terrorist group

Canada has designated the group ‘Proud Boys’ as a terrorist entity, following a parliamentary... more»

India warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts posting about farmers’ protest

India has written to Twitter warning the platform to comply with orders to block accounts and... more»

Pakistan: A look at late TikTok stars Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah killed in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s TikTok community is mourning two famed TikTok stars Muskan Sheikh and... more»

Myanmar coup: China blocks UN condemnation as protest grows

China has blocked a UN Security Council statement condemning the military coup in Myanmar. The... more»

Alexey Navalny jailed for over 2.5 years as Moscow Court says he violated terms of suspended sentence in ‘Yves Rocher’ fraud case

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will serve two years and almost eight months in prison... more»

Pakistan: Senate panel passes bill for public hanging of rapist

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed two bills to seek public execution of... more»

Search

Back to Top