Kashmir: 33.8 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K

As many as 33.8 lakh domicile certificates have been issued in Jammu and Kashmir till January 25, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories in August 2019, a total of 58 civilians have lost their lives in 54 militant attacks.

No pattern of selective targeting based on religion can be established, he said in written reply to a question.

“Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that up to January 25, 2021, a total of 33,80,234 domicile certificates have been issued in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Reddy said as Jammu and Kashmir is battling the menace of terrorism for last three decades, various measures have been taken to protect the life and property of the people, particularly those belonging to the vulnerable sections.

“This includes overall, as well as specific security arrangements, through appropriate deployment based on intelligence inputs, identification and arrest of supporters of terrorism, proactive operations to seek and arrest and neutralisation of terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at ‘Nakas’, etc. Coordination meetings are held regularly and high level of alertness is maintained by the security forces,” he said.__GK News

